The local difficulties facing the new Independent party
Health and social care

13 March, 2019

Health and care

Winner: Croydon LBC – One Croydon Alliance

The One Croydon Alliance comprises health, mental health, social care and voluntary organisations that have committed to improving the sustainability and quality of health and care services through integration. The alliance has already proven successful in integrating health and care services through implementation of the Living Independently for Everyone and integrated community network services. A return on investment review and service user feedback shows this.

Judges’ comments: This entry shows impressive scale and system-wide leadership – with real impact.

Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership: Managing homelessness

Isle of Wight Council: Care Close to Home

Lancashire CC: Home First

Lincolnshire CC: Widening support to carers

Northumberland CC: Home Safe

Shropshire Council: Two Carers in a Car

St Helens Council: St Helens Cares

Swindon BC: Integrated discharge and reablement

Jon Bun, senior reporter, LGC

Sharon Kemp, chief executive, Rotherham MBC

Eric Robinson, chief executive, Wirral MBC 

