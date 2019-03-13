Health and care
Winner: Croydon LBC – One Croydon Alliance
The One Croydon Alliance comprises health, mental health, social care and voluntary organisations that have committed to improving the sustainability and quality of health and care services through integration. The alliance has already proven successful in integrating health and care services through implementation of the Living Independently for Everyone and integrated community network services. A return on investment review and service user feedback shows this.
Judges’ comments: This entry shows impressive scale and system-wide leadership – with real impact.
Shortlisted
Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership: Managing homelessness
Isle of Wight Council: Care Close to Home
Lancashire CC: Home First
Lincolnshire CC: Widening support to carers
Northumberland CC: Home Safe
Shropshire Council: Two Carers in a Car
St Helens Council: St Helens Cares
Swindon BC: Integrated discharge and reablement
JUDGES
Jon Bun, senior reporter, LGC
Sharon Kemp, chief executive, Rotherham MBC
Eric Robinson, chief executive, Wirral MBC
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.