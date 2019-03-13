Housing initiative

Winner: Blaby DC – New Lubbesthorpe

Blaby’s newest community is being delivered at pace at New Lubbesthorpe against the background of a housing crisis in Britain. True innovation is being delivered through the council’s collaborative and proactive partnership with landowners, housing developers, public and private sector partners. These relationships are creating a place where communities and businesses will thrive and where people want to live. New Lubbesthorpe will include 4,250 houses, thousands of jobs, three schools, district and local centres, health facilities, and parks and open space. This pioneering development is creating a thriving community and job opportunities for local people.

Highly Commended: Brent LBC – i4B Holdings

Judges’ comments: An outstanding example of inclusive growth, an exemplar of place shaping, and an innovative blend of social, economic and environmental development. This showed incredible ambition and exceptional delivery.

A word from the award’s sponsor Local Partnerships is a joint venture between the Local Government Association, the Treasury, and Welsh Government. We provide an interface between central government and local delivery. We provide trusted, professional support and advice across multiple disciplines including housing and regeneration, waste, infrastructure, mergers and shared services, integrating health and social care, and more. We help councils achieve and maintain financial resilience. We bring public and private sector experience that provides confidence, additional capacity and commercial capability. Our team of experts works solely for the benefit of the public sector, helping councils and combined authorities overcome challenges and improve their chances of success.

JUDGES

Rosie Pearson, corporate director, Local Partnerships

Jo Negrini, chief executive, Croydon LBC

Irene Lucas, consultant, Irene Lucas Consulting