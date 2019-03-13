Innovation

Winner: Hammersmith & Fulham LBC – Community resilience taskforce

In the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire and the terrorist attack at Parsons Green tube station, Hammersmith & Fulham LBC created a taskforce to harness a huge desire of community organisations to help during an emergency. The council organised a hackathon to learn what they could offer, before developing an innovative one-stop shop extranet where residents, groups and businesses can access information and support in an emergency. The council has now created a robust network of local organisations dedicated to working together to benefit the community, and is truly leading the way in this innovative new approach.

Judges’ comments: An inspiring example of truly innovative practice in a field often seen as the domain of solitary bodies, bringing communities together with a common purpose to address real threats to cohesion and public-safety.

