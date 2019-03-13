Your browser is no longer supported

The local difficulties facing the new Independent party
Public health

13 March, 2019

Winner: East Riding of Yorkshire Council – Continuing to get more for less

East Riding of Yorkshire Public Health has transformed the way health and wellbeing is being improved within the East Riding by maximising customer satisfaction while doing more with less. This powerful, researched and award-winning combination of personalised public health with shrewd financial planning has much to offer other public sector organisations. 

Highly Commended: Calderdale MBC – Love our streets

Judges’ comments: Great example of culture shift across a whole system through clever, well implemented initiatives, and with an impressive commitment to partnership working.

A word from the award’s sponsor

NICE is the independent organisation responsible for making evidence-based recommendations on activities, policies and strategies that can help prevent disease, reduce health inequalities and improve wellbeing.

We develop guidance on a wide range of health and social care topics relevant to local government, offering effective and cost effective advice. For public health, this includes topics like obesity, physical activity, behaviour change, sexual health, smoking and alcohol.

To improve the health and wellbeing of their communities local authorities can make use of NICE resources and be confident that the solutions they implement are rooted in the evidence of what works best and delivers good value for money.

Shortlisted

Barnsley MBC: Making smoking invisible to children

Darlington BC: A healthy new town

Essex Local Authorities Food Group: TuckIN making food better

Leeds City Council: Leeds Alcohol Licensing Data Matrix

Plymouth City Council: Thrive Plymouth

Shropshire Council: Team of teams

West Midlands CA: Thrive West Midlands

JUDGES

David Buck, senior fellow, King’s Fund

Zina Etheridge, chief executive, Haringey LBC

Dominic Harrison, director of public health, Blackburn with Darwen BC

Judith Richardson, deputy medical director and programme director, quality and leadership, Nice

