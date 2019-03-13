Public-private partnerships
Winner: Bradford MDC: Real Safeguarding Stories
Real Safeguarding Stories is a public-private sector partnership between Bradford MDC and Collingwood Learning. The partnership places the stories of survivors and victims of abuse at the heart of training and awareness around safeguarding. A free online bank of videos tell their stories, covering topics from child sexual exploitation to scams and domestic violence. The videos have been used by professionals across the country 8,500 times in two years. The partnership has an innovative business model achieving sustainability with minimal investment.
Highly Commended: Glasgow City Council – Autism Aware Glasgow
Judges’ comments: This project demonstrated an innovative use of people’s stories to transform the thinking of professionals in the public and private sectors both locally and nationally. It is cost-effective and everyone should learn from it.
Shortlisted
Barnet LBC and PA Consulting: Leading innovator in social care
Cheshire East Council: Ignition panel
Cornwall Council: Warm and Well Cornwall
Dorset CC: Dorset Coast Forum
Hull City Council: Fruit Market
Lincolnshire CC: Modern partnerships for carers
Nottinghamshire CC: Next generation access to Robin Hood County
JUDGES
Helen Bailey, former interim chief executive, North Somerset Council
Jerry Hutchinson, chief executive, North Warwickshire BC
Lesley Seary, chief executive, Islington LBC
Tim Shields, chief executive, Hackney LBC
