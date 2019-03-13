Public-private partnerships

Winner: Bradford MDC: Real Safeguarding Stories

Real Safeguarding Stories is a public-private sector partnership between Bradford MDC and Collingwood Learning. The partnership places the stories of survivors and victims of abuse at the heart of training and awareness around safeguarding. A free online bank of videos tell their stories, covering topics from child sexual exploitation to scams and domestic violence. The videos have been used by professionals across the country 8,500 times in two years. The partnership has an innovative business model achieving sustainability with minimal investment.

Highly Commended: Glasgow City Council – Autism Aware Glasgow

Judges’ comments: This project demonstrated an innovative use of people’s stories to transform the thinking of professionals in the public and private sectors both locally and nationally. It is cost-effective and everyone should learn from it.

Shortlisted

Barnet LBC and PA Consulting: Leading innovator in social care

Cheshire East Council: Ignition panel

Cornwall Council: Warm and Well Cornwall

Dorset CC: Dorset Coast Forum

Hull City Council: Fruit Market

Lincolnshire CC: Modern partnerships for carers

Nottinghamshire CC: Next generation access to Robin Hood County

JUDGES

Helen Bailey, former interim chief executive, North Somerset Council

Jerry Hutchinson, chief executive, North Warwickshire BC

Lesley Seary, chief executive, Islington LBC

Tim Shields, chief executive, Hackney LBC