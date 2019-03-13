Public-public partnerships
Winner: Leeds City Council – One Adoption West Yorkshire
One Adoption West Yorkshire became the first regional adoption agency to open in the country in April 2017, bringing together Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield’s local authority adoption functions. Since its launch, the agency has reduced delay for children between entering care and moving in with adoptive families, with timescales below the national average and still improving. It has also rationalised processes, reducing the number of adoption panels across the region, and established innovative ways of working through peer mentoring by adoptive parents and a centre of excellence for adoption support, funded by the Department for Education.
Highly Commended: Northumberland CC – Onecall
Judges’ comments: This partnership has taken an inclusive, transformational approach to deliver a consistent, high-quality service. It has delivered a flagship service across a wide geographic area, was the first of its kind, sets the standard for the rest of the country, and is shaped by the experience of its stakeholders.
Shortlisted
Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership: Comprehensive coastal management
East Lindsey DC, Lincoln City Council, North Kesteven DC and West Lindsey DC: Wellbeing Lincs
Sandwell MBC with West Midlands Police: Unauthorised encampments
Suffolk Coastal DC and Waveney DC: East Suffolk Universal Credit Support Partnership
Tower Hamlets LBC with Tower Hamlets Homes: Anti-social behaviour
Waltham Forest LBC with NPS London: NPS London
Wirral MBC with Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service: The Safer Wirral Hub
JUDGES
John Metcalfe, chief executive, Isle of Wight Council
Paul Najsarek, chief executive, Ealing LBC
Jane Toman, chief executive, Blaby DC
