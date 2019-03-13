Winner: Will Griffiths – Lancaster City Council

The council faces a huge task in making savings while improving quality of service for its residents. It could have just cut services but Lancaster decided to look at being more commercial, ambitious and innovative. By applying what he has learned through his career with the council, Will Griffiths is transforming how it manages its public realm. He is a huge asset to the council and deserves recognition for his foresight, enthusiasm and general positive outlook.

Judges’ comments: Unanimous: a hugely impressive individual who absolutely loves local government. A genuine rising star.

Shortlisted

Vikki Bunting: Norfolk CC

Kate Tunks: Dorset CC

Matt Hillman: Lincoln City Council

Ian Faulkner: Barnsley MBC

Darren Knight: Waveney DC and Suffolk Coastal DC

Stuart Pearson: Welwyn Hatfield DC

JUDGES

Terry Collins, chief executive, Durham CC

John Coughlan, chief executive, Hampshire CC

Jeff Stack, chief executive, Broxbourne BC