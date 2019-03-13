Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The editor

The local difficulties facing the new Independent party
 Menu 

Rising star

13 March, 2019

  • Comment
Full screenWill Griffith, Lancaster City Council

Rising star

Winner: Will Griffiths – Lancaster City Council

The council faces a huge task in making savings while improving quality of service for its residents. It could have just cut services but Lancaster decided to look at being more commercial, ambitious and innovative. By applying what he has learned through his career with the council, Will Griffiths is transforming how it manages its public realm. He is a huge asset to the council and deserves recognition for his foresight, enthusiasm and general positive outlook. 

Judges’ comments: Unanimous: a hugely impressive individual who absolutely loves local government. A genuine rising star.

Shortlisted

Vikki Bunting: Norfolk CC

Kate Tunks: Dorset CC

Matt Hillman: Lincoln City Council

Ian Faulkner: Barnsley MBC

Darren Knight: Waveney DC and Suffolk Coastal DC

Stuart Pearson: Welwyn Hatfield DC

JUDGES

Terry Collins, chief executive, Durham CC

John Coughlan, chief executive, Hampshire CC

Jeff Stack, chief executive, Broxbourne BC

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.