Rising star
Winner: Will Griffiths – Lancaster City Council
The council faces a huge task in making savings while improving quality of service for its residents. It could have just cut services but Lancaster decided to look at being more commercial, ambitious and innovative. By applying what he has learned through his career with the council, Will Griffiths is transforming how it manages its public realm. He is a huge asset to the council and deserves recognition for his foresight, enthusiasm and general positive outlook.
Judges’ comments: Unanimous: a hugely impressive individual who absolutely loves local government. A genuine rising star.
Shortlisted
Vikki Bunting: Norfolk CC
Kate Tunks: Dorset CC
Matt Hillman: Lincoln City Council
Ian Faulkner: Barnsley MBC
Darren Knight: Waveney DC and Suffolk Coastal DC
Stuart Pearson: Welwyn Hatfield DC
JUDGES
Terry Collins, chief executive, Durham CC
John Coughlan, chief executive, Hampshire CC
Jeff Stack, chief executive, Broxbourne BC
