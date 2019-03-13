Team of the year

Winner: Tower Hamlets LBC – Violence against women and girls, domestic abuse and hate crime team

This team epitomises the council’s commitment to providing excellent services to victims. Experts in their field, they are at the cutting edge of innovation and service improvement, with their advice frequently sought from other boroughs. The team are passionate and enthusiastic about their work and willing to go the extra mile to make a positive difference to the most vulnerable.

Highly Commended: Shropshire Council – Integrated Community Services

Judges’ comments: An inspiring team dealing with a challenging agenda and environment. This team have had a wide-ranging impact, not only in the authority but the local community and even internationally. Achieving against all odds!

Melbourne Barrett, chief executive, Basingstoke & Deane BC

Manjeet Gill, managing director, Chameleon Commercial & Business Improvement

Jes Ladva, partner, local and central government, Odgers Interim

Paul Medd, chief executive, Fenland DC

Matt Prosser, chief executive, Dorset Councils Partnership

Diana Terris, chief executive, Barnsley MBC