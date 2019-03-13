The LGC Awards recognise local government's innovators

The LGC Awards exist to recognise the huge achievements of local leaders, without whose innovation our local communities would be poorer.

Nick golding new website Nick Golding, LGC editor

These are difficult times. Towns, cities and county areas nationwide are reeling from both continuing austerity and the uncertainty that has gone alongside Brexit. Meanwhile, services face rising demand, especially with growing numbers of children and adults needing councils’ support, and they operate in a society increasingly divided into the haves and have-nots.

It is inspirational local leadership and tireless work – both from officers and councillors – that prevent cherished services being even further diminished. It is only by innovating that local government can withstand its dramatically diminished funding and ensure services meet the new challenges and expectations that are arising in the digital era.

The LGC Awards exists to commemorate local government’s innovators – the people doing most to help their local population – and to ensure that the impact of their work spreads nationwide, helping to ensure more people benefit.

All too often the work of local government goes unappreciated. Our national politicians are too busy doing Brexit to learn lessons on making things better from their local authorities. Our national media resorts to lazy stereotypes about local government without appreciating its depth of talent.

Through the LGC Awards we unashamedly celebrate local government: the councils, their staff and councillors doing the most to help their local population.

We could not celebrate local government talent without the support of so many people and organisations. I would like to personally thank all those who have given their time to enter the awards so that other councils can learn from their work.

Thank you also to our sponsors, without whose support the awards could not take place. And thank you to our judges for ensuring that it is the best innovation that is honoured by the awards and therefore reaches the widest audience.

The authorities shortlisted for an LGC Award – geographically stretching from Cornwall Council to Orkney Islands Council – deserve our thanks. Well done to you all! Particular congratulations to our winners, whose innovation offers hope for a brighter future.