A new deal for social housing – just not a brilliant or radical one
LGC Awards deadline extended

23 August, 2018

  • Comment

The deadline for entering next year’s LGC Awards, the longest-standing and most prestigious recognition of excellence in local government, has been extended to 21 September.

There are 21 categories in our 2019 awards including three new ones: the Future Places award, sponsored by Future Cities Catapult; Digital Impact award, sponsored by Agilisys; and the Devolution award.

Entries for each category will be judged by some of the biggest names in local government management with winners announced at a ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on 13 March next year.

The ceremony will culminate in the announcement of the Council of the Year accolade, sponsored by Zurich Municipal.

You can get full details of the awards here.

