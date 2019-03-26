Brokenshire's passion for growth must not come with desire for control

The sometimes-convoluted way housing and communities secretary James Brokenshire responded to questioning by MPs on the Commons housing, communities and local government committee on the shared prosperity fund yesterday suggested two things.

Firstly, despite the continued absence of the consultation on the fund, which will replace EU funding for local areas, he has clearly spent a lot of time considering the options and dilemmas of how it should be best structured to maximise economic growth, particularly in areas and communities often cited as having been ’left behind’ and suffering growing disparities in wealth, health and opportunity.

The fund itself and its “onward devolution” directly to communities clearly forms a key component of his “new unionsim”, which he describes as a confident Conservative party answer to calls for the greater empowerment of communities in post-Brexit Britain. This, he has said, is not only about the relationship between the four nations of the UK, but also “about the relationships between the towns, cities and regions within and between them, too”.

Secondly, Mr Brokenshire’s shift from candid perspectives on the role of local enterprise partnerships in a future shared prosperity funding model (“We are looking at the way LEPs may have greater spending power and authority”) to more conciliatory talk of conversations and debates to come suggests he is aware there is concern within local government that LEPs could be given a lead role in deciding how this vital and sizable investment should be made.

During meetings of the Local Government Association’s councillors’ forum and executive early this month, this anxiety came to the fore. Some senior councillors said the message was already coming down from the ministry – and local LEPs – that councils influence over spending could be limited.

LGA chair Lord Porter was dismissive, declaring at the time “we are not having it”. However, the LGA has yet to agree a clear position on this specific issue, beyond saying local areas not Whitehall should set their own priorities and “councils know their areas best”.

But the findings of last year’s review of LEPs should raise concerns that they are not best placed to drive social as well as economic improvement.

Notably, in reacting to the review, the same government which is now considering giving LEPs strong influence over large sums of money was warning them to become more streamlined, accountable and efficient or face having their funding reduced.

This move, which came with £20m of new funding, was interpreted as an attempt to increase their independence from local government - with just a requirement to engage with council scrutiny panels - and make LEPs “agents of [central] government”.

While elected metro mayors may create a clear line of accountability over LEPs in combined authority areas, there are likely to be places where local government does not exert a strong enough influence over LEP decision-making.

It must also be asked whether business leaders generally have the grasp of public policy required to ensure investment will have a long-term social impact and will resist placing an emphasis on existing large employers rather than future needs.

Public Accounts Committee chair Meg Hillier last year said the committee feared LEPs were not incentivised to spend money wisely as there would be “no loss to those individuals” running them if a project went wrong.

Mr Brokenshire’s determination to reinvigorate struggling communities after Brexit is a worthy ambition.

But there is a danger that this self-professed passion could tempt him into defaulting to a form of central control, sidelining councils in subordination to more manageable LEPs, rather than giving communities the opportunity to define their own destinies.

Jon Bunn, senior reporter