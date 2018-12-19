Collapse, transform and Brexit: 2018 in a dozen opinions

LGC looks back at 2018, through the eyes of our contributors.

This year has, once again, proved to be a tricky one for local government with Brexit dominating attention in Westminster even as signs of financial collapse among councils become increasingly evident.

The tale is eloquently told through LGC’s opinion section, which has led the debate on council pressures, the future of social care, and the devolution agenda – plus much more besides. What follows is a selection of some of the best from our contributors.

1. Rob Whiteman: Northants is not alone in its precarious position

Key quote: “As we mark the 10th anniversary of the worst recession since the 1920s, the depth and length of this era of fiscal consolidation cannot be overstated.”

2. Sir John Curtice: Brexit has added another twist to London’s elections

Key quote: “Brexit has underscored how politically different the capital is from the rest of the nation and illustrated the extent to which the city is now tricky territory for the Conservatives.”

3. Liam Booth-Smith: Why councils have struggled to influence Brexit

Key quote: “So why can’t local government cut through? I think it’s because the sector hasn’t yet been able to talk itself up as part of the answer to central government’s key question: how do we make a success of Brexit?”

4. Jacqui McKinlay: The lessons for leadership post-Grenfell

Key quote: “In the aftermath of major incidents and disasters, councils often swiftly turn to governance – to understand if decision-making could be changed or improved to lessen the likelihood of something similar happening again.”

5. Tracey Lee: This toxic mix of long hours and stress will surely cease to be sustainable

Key quote: “A clear majority feel that their workload has increased to an unmanageable or almost unmanageable level in the last year.”

6. Mark Lloyd: Green paper must not dodge social care’s big questions

Key quote: “We need an honest, open debate about how we pay for care, and we need it now.”

7. Maria Miller & Virginia Crosbie: In elections, women must be asked

Key quote: “Local politics is a great way for women to get political experience and can encourage them to become county councillors, mayors, police and crime commissioners and MPs.”

8. John Henderson: Nato could teach councils about collaboration

Key quote: “Nato is arguably history’s most successful military alliance, formed – unusually – before the war it was intended to fight.”

9. Joanne Roney: Manchester must stick through its transformation

Key quote: “Integrating health and social care and further emphasising prevention and early help is a huge challenge – but one with enormous potential rewards.”

10. Jo Miller: Within UK local government, England is the infant

Key quote: “Both Holyrood and Cardiff have made choices about the local government funding that Whitehall could learn from.”

11. Matthew Taylor: Central failure should face a council commission

Key quote: “In the rolling debate about how best to distribute power in the British state, we should turn our attention to the systemic problems of the centre.”

12. Tony Travers: Councils need more money or fewer responsibilities

Key quote: “Ministers know voters like libraries and pothole-free roads and will have to find some real new money.”