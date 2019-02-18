Councils must set an example as society faces a toxic reality

Commentary on LGC’s research into bullying and harassment in local government

The wave of bullying and harassment scandals making national headlines create a sense that we face a new toxic reality defined by a growth in abusive behaviour.

Whether it is (largely female) MPs being bombarded with poison on Twitter, those who work in parliament enduring a culture in which “bullying, harassment and sexual harassment have been able to thrive and have long been tolerated and concealed”, or the multitude of allegations emerging through the #MeToo movement - the civil can often appear in danger of being trumped by the primal.

Meanwhile, social media platforms create comfortable cover for hatemongers and troll factories as they revel in spreading fear and division.

Discussing LGC’s new research into bullying and harassment,Graeme McDonald, managing director of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers, said councils also face an increased risk of destructive behaviour among their staff.

“It is an area we need to ensure we are aware of and reacting to appropriately,” he said.

The research found a 7.5% rise in bullying and harassment grievances between 2015-16 and 2017-18 amongst the 68 councils that responded to LGC’s FOI request.

However, Karen Grave, president of the Public Services People Managers Association, said there was “a culture of keeping numbers quiet” regarding grievances.

This questionable tendency, likely motivated by fear of reputational damage, could have worrying consequences.

If a council is nervous about the levels of grievances being raised, are its processes finely tuned to uphold complaints when appropriate, or do they pivot subtly towards rejection?

Perhaps there is a case for councils to publish annual figures in the interest of openness, public assurance and promoting sound practice.

There is little doubt that at a time of huge pressure on a diminished local government workforce, council staff are likely to witness and experience the negative impact of stress on judgement and actions.

The sector’s general acceptance of the value of working closely with unions on the welfare of staff is likely to offset potential problems in many cases, but the general rise in grievances and the proportion of those at least partly upheld should raise some concern.

LGC has been told there is variation in the sharpness of focus in some councils on evaluating procedures and practices, including gathering a thorough evidence base to ensure emerging trends are dealt with and learned from.

Without robust processes in place, any organisation is potentially vulnerable to staff exploiting positions of power and the growth of a toxic culture.

The most powerful and disturbing example of the potential consequences of this in local government was at Rotherham MBC.

The council’s failure demonstrated that – as with other public services and organisations with responsibility for supporting the vulnerable - the wider consequences of the bullying and harassment of staff, coupled with organisational denial, can be devastating.

This is an extreme example, but a powerful warning against complacency.

The 7.5% rise in bullying and harassment grievances could be interpreted one of two ways.

The increase can be viewed as encouraging evidence that staff are comfortable raising concerns or, alternatively, a sign that there may be an emerging problem within the workforce.

Rotherham, for example, recorded one of the highest levels of bullying and harrassment complaints over the period with 30, of which nearly a third were upheld or partially upheld.

However, the council said this was because ”we actively encourage the reporting of issues in a bid to be open and transparent and so that structured resolutions and learning can be put in place”.

Can all councils, including those with traditionally low numbers of grievances, say they have the same grip on the issue?

Nationally, the percentage of upheld or partially upheld bullying and harassment grievances in local government increased from 21% to 26%.

This rise could be viewed as a potential warning or show an increased willingness by some councils to uphold grievances when required.

As wider society experiences further challenges, it is incumbent on councils as guardians of place to play a crucial role in tackling potential threats to community cohesion and the welllbeing of their communities.

But councils must also set an example by demonstrating their grievance procedures protect the welfare of their workforce.

Jon Bunn, senior reporter