Electoral victory gives no mandate for misogyny

It is hard not to admire the bravery of Wigan MBC’s outgoing chief executive Donna Hall who has described to LGC the bullying, much of it misogynistic, she has received from councillors.

There’s the porn film, doctored to show her head, which has been circulated locally; her being called a “bitch” or “Nazi” and the threats of hanging or throat slitting, to use only some of the more prominent examples.

When Ms Hall recounted her experience to me in an interview arranged to coincide with her retirement I was struck by two things. Firstly, respect for her courage in speaking out about her ordeal. Secondly, bafflement that this is still happening in 2019, not 50 years ago.

Wigan is generally regarded as one of the best councils – but it has a small number of councillors, and now ex-councillors, who have repeatedly fallen foul of its standards committee, harming the wellbeing of its staff. Wigan is by no means alone.

Tracey Lee, chair of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives, said the trade union deals with a number of “relationship issues” between chiefs and councillors. In some of these “misogyny is an issue”. Other female chiefs have privately spoken of bullying, some of it misogynistic. A female officer formerly based with a council today tweeted to say that although most councillors were professional, one had told her she should “be chained to a kitchen sink and as a woman, had no place in the workplace”.

LGC, like most people in local government, is passionate about local democracy. It’s councillors who differentiate local government from any other local public service. A democratic mandate means councils and councillors have a role joining all local public services. Nevertheless, victory at the ballot box is no mandate to bully or harass.

It was then communities secretary Eric Pickles who abolished the Standards Board for England in 2012. While Mr Pickles had a point that the Standards Board was cumbersome and led to some councillors being bogged down by spurious complaints, its abolition has deprived councils of the ability to tackle those bringing local government into disrepute. And – ironically – failure to tackle errant councillors has led some councils to become bogged down with their inability to tackle repeat offenders, wasting them far more time than Mr Pickles’ foe ever did.

The Committee for Standards in Public Life last month recommended that councillors who have breached the code of conduct could be suspended for up to six months, albeit in a locally-led process. This would constitute an overdue tool to tackle the worst offenders in cases of bullying, harassment and failure to declare financial interests.

It was disappointing to see Local Government Association chair Lord Porter (Con) dismiss the finding. He insisted that “number of adequate sanctions already exist”, while six-month suspensions could “pose a risk to the democratic process”. While Lord Porter’s point about democracy is legitimate the LGA should at the very least engage with the committee because there are a small number of cases that unfairly tarnish the whole sector – and these damage local democracy more broadly. It is painfully apparent that adequate sanctions do not exist.

One would hope councillors who do not follow the code are ejected at the ballot box. But that has not always been the case in Wigan and elsewhere. And it might be expected that political parties, when the offenders belong to a party, speedily act to clean up their ranks. However, one chief executive privately told LGC how any misogynistic behaviour which was investigated tended to get swept under the carpet in internal party disciplinary processes.

Sadly we live in an era in which social media has amplified unsavoury voices which would once have been marginalised. Shouting often wins more plaudits than competence. To resort to the most obvious cliché of our era, the Oval Office is occupied by a man who boasted of sexual assaults and spends his time tweeting insults rather than actually governing.

These are not easy times for public servants. Those in British local government deserve far greater protection – and misogyny must be banished from council chambers.

Nick Golding, editor