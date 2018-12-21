How local government innovated in 2018

A look back at some of the best innovations unearthed in the sector in 2018.

Innovation in local government has become a growing priority this year amid funding pressures, burgeoning demand for services like social care and moves towards more commercial activity.

Our vast Idea Exchange library, now a searchable database full of hundreds of case studies, chronicles the most noteworthy of these efforts, ranging from Newcastle City Council’s plan to improve inclusion in its workforce to Rotherham MBC addressing its failing children’s services. Below we round-up some of the best examples of best practice from this year.

1. How we secured the Grimsby town deal

Key quote: “Our recent and, for us, ground-breaking inclusion in the industrial strategy with the announcement of our pilot town deal was not the result of a traditional bid; it was the culmination of some fantastic work by a lot of people, starting with the articulation of our economic strategy, building a credible and visible external focus, engaging over a sustained period with government, business and investors and taking the initiative at the local level: local leadership, predicated on very strong partnership foundations.”

2. How Newcastle became a top LGBT employer

Key quote: “We want our workforce to reflect the diversity of our city. This helps us to understand and respond to the needs of our customers and their diversity.”

3. How we are creating East Suffolk Council

Key quote: “Our desire to merge was no knee-jerk reaction to a crisis in local government. Instead, it was the next logical step in our decade-long development of a successful strategic partnership.”

4. How Swindon boosted voter turnout in ID pilot

Key quote: “The pilot provided a highly visible way to internally demonstrate the value of well-planned, resourced and delivered communications campaigns.”

5. Notting Hill Carnival: How local government helps it happen

Key quote: “The creativity and sheer hard work that go into a fabulous event should not be underestimated.”

6. How our Brexit commission aids Tower Hamlets

Key quote: “Our aspiration is that it will provide the most comprehensive understanding yet of the likely cross-sector impact of Brexit on a single place.”

7. How Plymouth rebuilt confidence after electoral failure

Key quote: “Many will recognise the scenario: a highly-trusted, long-serving manager takes a ‘heroic’ approach to managing the service, inadvertently creating an insular culture.”

8. Hackney: We’re sharing all IT findings to improve services

Key quote: “Open source approaches to software have become mainstream and game changing in the wider technology world, and Hackney LBC believes that this will have a similarly dramatic impact on public services.”

9. Rotherham: How we turned around failing children’s services

Key quote: “Whilst we celebrate that our children and young people receive good services, we will never forget and will continue to make more improvements.”

10. Tricuro: Virtual reality can change lives in social care

Key quote: “Innovation isn’t something you need a huge budget to do – it’s about doing something differently to achieve a better outcome.”

By Jimmy Nicholls, features editor