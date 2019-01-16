NHS England may resist 'land grab' but could still seek to tighten its grip

The claim that NHS England has engineered a “land grab” of councils’ public health responsibilities creates a sinister sense of co-ordinated Whitehall manoeuvring bordering on skulduggery intended, as Association of Directors of Public Health vice-president Jim McManus put it, to “hoover up any funding available”.

While some may claim this is strategic hyperbole as part of an understandable local government counter-offensive, one should note the political esteem in which the NHS is held compared to the disdain with which local government is treated at the centre, which often renders it powerless to persuade.

NHS England has form in this area. Thoughts return to the tight conditions imposed on the extra £2bn for adult social care in 2017, which essentially ensured the money had to be spent on getting people out of hospital, sometimes to settings that were not in patients’ best interests, rather than investing in preventing them being admitted in the first place.

NHS England chief executive Simon Steven’s confident and dismissive declaration from the stage of the Local Government Association conference that year that a “Laissez Faire” approach hadn’t worked to reduce delayed discharges laid bare NHS England’s ability to utilise political traction and exploit national government’s mistrust of councils.

At the time, the focus of the NHS was on the five-year forward view’s attempt to usher in a new wave of integration through sustainability and transformation plans. The fact that local government was in many places being side-lined in the process by NHS trusts and clinical commissioning groups suggests the tone-setting top of NHS England did not consider this essential factor, despite positive words in public, a high priority.

Like the long-term plan, the five-year forward view made a big thing of a prevention push, one that was subsequently scaled back to a gentle shove as NHS deficits dominated. Interestingly in the current context, the five-year forward view also proudly declared that “[the NHS] will advocate for stronger public health-related powers for local government and elected mayors”.

The passion and conviction with which experienced directors of public health are arguing the case for responsibilities staying in local government is positive affirmation of what has been, and can be, achieved under the current structure.

However, the decimation of the public health grant is bound to have hindered the wider proliferation of modernised, innovative approaches that have occurred in some areas – a fact potentially exploited by detractors when making the case to the Treasury.

As Blackburn with Darwen BC’s director of public health Dominic Harrison points out, the long-term plan’s inclusion of new alcohol treatment services in hospitals at a time when the grant that pays for local government community alcohol interventions is being cut defies logic, whether your priorities are preventing vulnerable people reaching crisis point, or relieving pressure on hospitals.

Then there is the pledge in the long-term plan to roll out integrated care systems across the country by 2021, a model that can only flourish when NHS organisations and councils are treated and respected as equals, sharing the public pound in a place to support the community rather than retreating behind organisational interests, cultures and barriers.

While there is plenty of anger in local government at the implications for public health in the long-term view, particularly from directors of public health who were not given the professional courtesy of being consulted on the possibility of such a significant shift, the messages coming through since its publication have only added to the confusion.

Public Health England chief executive Duncan Selbie, a strong advocate for the role of local government in prevention and tackling inequality, expanded on the plan’s proposal by saying the rationale” for councils to lead on public health remains unchanged.

The plan was referring to a joint review between local government and the NHS which would aim to achieve better joined-up working on public health, Mr Selbie insisted.

In what appears to be an attempt to reassure those who wish to see public health remain with local government, Mr Selbie’s words still raise questions over the inclusion of the proposal in the plan and the form it took.

In what is one paragraph in a sprawling, 136-page document, the plan failed to mention - and therefore appeared to dismiss - the role of local government in any review of key potential changes to public health responsibilities, while suggesting the main option under consideration would significantly diminish its role.

Could the inclusion of the paragraph have been a poorly-worded late intervention resulting from a wider debate between the government and NHS England on how its £20bn a year ‘birthday present’ should be spent and what it can achieve?

In a statement released today, NHS England attempted to distance itself from the plan’s wording.

A spokesperson said the plan “clearly and frankly” spells out steps the NHS is taking on challenges such as obesity, diabetes and smoking “which complement but are no substitute for properly resourced preventive services commissioned by councils, and their wider work on the determinants of health”.

However, there is no mention of the proposed review of the commissioning of sexual health services, health visitors, and school nurses, which currently sits with councils, as suggested in the long-term plan.

While there is an element of reassurance in NHS England’s response, the long-term plan has added to the uncertainty in which local government operates.

Directors of public health and their colleagues will rise to the challenge regardless, but how long before NHS England - despite its insistence that local government has a key role in prevention - again strives to assert its influence and interests over councils who should be equal partners in improving population health?

Jon Bunn, senior reporter