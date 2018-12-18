Nightmare in Northants, traffic lights, sticking plasters and a lifted cap - this was 2018

As 2018 draws to a close, LGC takes a look back at the year when, after repeated warnings, austerity meant councils finally started to face Armageddon. It finally arrived in the improbable environs of Northamptonshire CC, hardly the country’s most economically challenged region.

In February, Northamptonshire took the rare step of issuing a section 114 notice, meaning no new expenditure was permitted, except statutory services for safeguarding vulnerable people.

The government sent in inspector Max Caller who concluded the county was bust and had been so atrociously run that it was beyond saving and should be split into two unitaries.

As if to confirm his diagnosis and fears, Northamptonshire issued another section 114 notice in July, after discovering a £60m+ shortfall for the current financial year on a net revenue budget of £441m.

The government allowed the commissioners it had sent in to use £70m of capital receipts after they warned the council would be unable to set a balanced budget this year.

Former leader Heather Smith (Con) delivered an expletive laden tirade directed at newer councillors, claimed she had been scapegoated and resigned from the ruling Conservatives.

The county’s districts looked on in bemusement but eventually proposed a split into two unitaries.

Northamptonshire was an extreme case but concern was also expressed by other counties (including East Sussex, Lancashire, Somerset and Surrey CCs), and some small unitaries (including Shorphire and Torbay councils), about spiralling social care bills.

Such fears possibly stoked the sector’s outrage at the Charted Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy’s plan to issue a publicly-available league table of councils’ financial sustainability based on a ‘traffic light’ system.

Cipfa chief executive Rob Whiteman eventually ditched plans for one overarching score per council, a concept that must have evoked the Audit Commission’s comprehensive performance assessments for those with long memories.

Mr Whiteman though proved blessed with psychic powers when he predicted in January that the collapse of the public services and construction contractor Carillion would sound the death knell of the private finance initiative. Its un-mourned demise after 25 years was announced in the Budget.

Any council that pinned its hopes on prime minister Theresa May’s speech to the Conservative conference that “the end of austerity” was near had these dashed in November when Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government permanent secretary Melanie Dawes said: “Local government is sustainable if the amount of resources available to it can deliver the statutory services which it is required to do.”

Her words drew much criticism from the sector.

There was though some good news when the contentious borrowing cap was lifted on councils raising money to build homes. It had only taken years of campaigning for it to dawn on the government that its ambitious housing targets were unlikely to be met unless councils were freed up to play a key role.

Opinions differed on how much impact this would have, with Local Government Association chair Lord Porter’s (Con) prediction of 100,000 a year being - to put it politely - at the upper end of expectations.

Social care continued to be a bottomless pit into which top tier councils’ money made its way, with spiralling demand running ahead of resources.

A sticking plaster was applied when chancellor Philip Hammond used his Budget to allocate an additional £650m, on top of £240m for this year, intended to tide things over until the comprehensive spending review takes place next year.

Social care though is rarely successfully ‘tided over’; the demand just grows, as the social care green paper may admit should it ever be published.

Such is the pressure that some counties started to look to unitary reorganisation for savings and found a sympathetic ear in James Brokenshire, who became communities secretary last spring in one of Ms May’s bewildering series of reshuffles.

He immediately declared himself open to reorganisation and has blessed unitaries for Dorset and Buckinghamshire, plus district mergers in Somerset and Suffolk.

Mr Brokenshire though showed less enthusiasm for devolution. Although a deal was agreed for North of the Tyne (the south having gone off in a huff) the enthusiasm of two or three years ago largely faded.

Sheffield City Region CA got an elected mayor in Dan Jarvis (Lab), who is in office but with a limited devolution deal to implement. The rest of Yorkshire continues to wait for a wider deal, although leaders might be encouraged to not hold their breath.

With Brexit coming – or possibly not – few would make any predictions about the financial or policy climate for local government in 2019.