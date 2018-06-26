On council tax, where there’s goodwill there’s a way

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
A guest LGC briefing by Jonathan Werran, interim chief executive of Localis, on how the use of council tax referendums to win consenst for increased local charges should yield to popular consent
Already have an account? Sign in