Precepts through the looking glass

As Humpty Dumpty told Alice in Through the Looking Glass: “When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean - neither more nor less.”

Thus, when Liverpool City Region Combined Authority issued a press release headed: “Steve Rotheram announces priorities for the coming year”, it in fact meant its elected mayor proposed a council tax precept in 2019-20 for the first time, as those who persevered to the fifth paragraph will have discovered.

And when Mr Rotheram says: “In the face of continuing austerity we cannot expect our six local authorities to carry on funding the combined authority”, does he mean “the six councils have refused to keep paying the running costs”?

Mr Rotheram said his proposal would cost most households 32p per week, raising £7.6m to cover authority running costs, for which it cannot use the money allocated by the government under its devolution deal. Its revenue budget this year is £236m.

The decision rests with Mr Rotheram and the leaders of the six councils involved: Liverpool City Council, Halton BC and Knowsley, St Helens, Sefton and Wirral MBCs, who will no doubt support the precept since it relieves them of this cost.

Apart from Sadiq Khan (Lab) in Greater London - who has different powers - Mr Rotheram is the first regional elected mayor to put his head over the precepting parapet this year.

Will others follow? West of England’s Tim Bowles (Con) is legally barred from raising any precept as part of the negotiations when the authority was formed, but others are not yet covered by the council tax referendum limit of a 2.99% increase, though enjoined by ministers not to go mad with precepts.

Last year few mayors ventured into precepts. Only Andy Street (Con) in the West Midlands and Andy Burnham (Lab) in Greater Manchester sought them and the latter got an average £6.30 rise agreed, while the former had his plans thwarted by his Labour-dominated cabinet and later ruled out a precept until 2020.

Mr Rotheram will most likely succeed since the constituent councils want him - not them - to raise the money.

The question is, will this embolden other mayors to precept? And if they don’t will it embolden councils to say: “Why should we pay this just so you don’t risk the unpopularity?”