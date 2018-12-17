Sector cannot endure the central foresight deficit any longer

LGC’s interview with local government minister Rishi Sunak did not get off to the best of starts.

More than a few moments of awkwardness ensued when Mr Sunak declared he wasn’t aware of the ‘continuous improvement tool’ announced by his boss James Brokenshire in the local government financial settlement the previous day.

It transpired the false start to the interview was a simple misunderstanding caused by confusion over terminology.

But perhaps this breakdown in communication also, to some extent, reflects the significant variation in perspective between the government at the centre and the local.

Mr Brokenshire had framed the tool as a part of a package of welcome “support” which reflects his declared passion and admiration for the sector. But many in local government are likely to have scoffed at what will be perceived to be further unwelcome evidence of a superior and flawed ‘we know better’ attitude in Whitehall.

Mr Sunak sounded somewhat surprised that LGC would lead questioning on this subject. He presented it as genuinely well-intentioned cross-department collaboration to help improve services, rather than forewarning of further top-down dictates that bear little resemblance to the solutions needed on the ground.

Perhaps sensing the support package may be perceived this way, when LGC invited Mr Sunak to expand on the issue of efficiency by asking whether it was the fault of councils, rather than years of funding cuts, that some are moving close to a core statutory service offer, Mr Sunak was moved to declare it was not up to him “sitting in Whitehall” to tell councils what to do as they know what’s best for the communities they serve.

Seemingly boosted by some recent, albeit limited, successes for the ministry in getting the Treasury to loosen the purse strings, Mr Sunak hailed an inflation-busting rise in local government funding as “the largest year over year cash increase in this four-year settlement period”.

While no one is likely to be entirely ungrateful for some small mercies in such desperate times, the claims of big financial wins for councils in today’s financial reality – and a backdrop of anxiety-inducing uncertainty over the future – will far from convince many in local government that the centre has the will and capacity to put minds at rest and truly change course.

Today’s announcement of a £350m cash injection for support for children with special educational needs over the next two years shows the government has been forced to act by an impending crisis rather than intervening earlier and decisively on the long-term warnings of serious problems in the chronically underfunded system.

Also, the repeated delays to the social care green paper could be ridiculed as potent political farce if they weren’t so deadly serious.

This damaging lack of foresight, and an inability to function in a way that could be described as efficient, is not an indulgence that local government can, or would want to, afford.

