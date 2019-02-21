The chief role is still under pressure

LGC has been charting the salaries of new council chief executives for almost a decade now, since austerity and a hostile communities secretary in the form of Eric Pickles combined to see pay packets plummet dramatically in 2010.

Since 2015 these falls have been levelling off, at around about 2%, with the 1.5% decline uncovered by our latest survey the smallest drop yet. A fall of this scale may not be unexpected when chiefs change over, especially if the appointee is a first-time chief executive untested in one of the most testing, but most rewarding, roles in the public sector. However, of the 35 first time chiefs appointed between September 2017 and December 2018, just under half started on a salary lower than their predecessor. The remainder were paid the same or slightly more, with five candidates commanding increases of more than 5% on their predecessor’s pay packet.

On the face of it this suggests the money can still be found for the right candidates in the right circumstances. For example, Michael Bracey clearly impressed during his period acting up from director of children’s services at Milton Keynes Council and was awarded 12% more than previous chief executive Carole Mills. The council’s explanation for the increase, which references Milton Keynes’ status as one of the fastest growing places in the UK, suggests a council that recognises the importance of the chief executive role in place shaping and building relationships with local partners.

However, a closer look at local circumstances where there have been big increases or decreases reveals they are usually linked to some creativity around the chief role. Of the other upper tier executives receiving increases of more than 5%, Angie Ridgwell at Lancashire CC and Debbie Warren at Greenwich LBC both also have section 151 responsibilities, the former on a permanent basis and the latter for the “time being”. In Bury MBC, Geoff Little’s appointment was followed a few months later by his taking on chief duties at Bury CCG as well.

It may also be no coincidence that both Lancashire and Bury’s previous permanent chiefs left in difficult circumstances, albeit for very different reasons. Lancashire was one of only two councils to award salaries of more than £200,000. The second, Liverpool City Council, appointed Tony Reeves on £201,470, the exact same salary as predecessor Ged Fitzgerald, who resigned last May after more than a year on police bail on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation. The Crown Prosecution Service is currently considering the case.

At the other end of the scale, the three councils with the biggest decreases – Folkestone & Hythe DC (-36%), Maldon DC (-26%) and Teignbridge DC (-18%) – have all deleted the post of chief executive. Folkestone & Hythe appointed corporate director Susan Priest as head of paid service while Teignbridge appointed its long-serving deputy chief Phil Shears as managing director. At Maldon, while director of service delivery Richard Homes is officially head of paid service, the new management structure sees responsibility shared between three corporate directors. As explored elsewhere in this month’s LGC, this is a growing trend among district councils.

While decline in pay may have slowed, in many places the chief role is still under pressure.

Sarah Calkin, deputy editor