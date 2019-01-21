Whitehall's revolving door is spinning

Nearly 40 years since he first appeared on television, Yes Minister’s Sir Humphrey Appleby remains many people’s image of a senior civil servant - suave, devious and devoted to stopping politicians’ pet projects, someone who has spent their entire career in Whitehall and whose departure would be unthinkable except on retirement.

His contemporary successors though spend an average of a mere two years and nine months in office, an only marginally longer tenure than that of football managers according to the Institute for Government.

In Sir Humphrey’s time the civil service was a job for life - and if one wants to and is good enough this it still can be.

But according to the IfG’s report Moving On: The costs of high staff turnover in the civil service, moves between departments and outside the service are now so frequent as to disrupt policy development and project delivery and destroy departments’ collective memories and reserves of expertise.

Apart from the strange assortments of responsibilities that comprises the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) is Whitehall’s worst performer for staff retention.

MHCLG might appear omnipotent to those in local government on the receiving end of its decisions, but in the past year almost a quarter of its workforce found something better to do, a rate that was “very high compared to other civil services and to comparative parts of the private sector”, according to the IfG.

That hampered the ministry’s ability to develop policy and manage projects and indeed – for example - the closure of its specialist homelessness policy team in Sir Eric Pickles’ time led to a loss of vital expertise never really replaced.

The most extreme instance though came in Universal Credit, overseen by the Department for Work & Pensions.

Any council officer who wonders why it’s implementation has proven such a shambles may find a clue in the five ‘senior responsible owners’ who came and went in less than a year “for a variety of reasons including poor workforce management”.

Pay and career progression were - unsurprisingly – the main drivers of turnover and the IfG called for targeted pay progression throughout the civil service by 2021 and a requirement to publish key workforce data annually among measures to try to stem this.

MHCLG does to its credit publish this. It proudly said 51% of staff felt “a strong attachment” to it, 72% that it was “a great place to work” and 82% were “interested in their work”.

So, 18% aren’t, which is mildly alarming for those on the receiving end of MHCLG’s decisions. What would Sir Humphrey have thought?