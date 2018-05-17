Council control 2018

Subscribe for full online access and get...
LGC’s Council control map shows the political makeup of councils following the elections on 4 May 2018. Click the image below to see a full-size version of the map. A hard copy will be sent out to subcribers with this week’s print issue of LGC. (If the map fails to display try a different browser).
