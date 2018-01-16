On behalf of Sky Media, it is our privilege to be supporting the LGC100.

Advertising in the digital age David Sanderson

From what we can observe, an over-riding theme in delivering effective local government communication is that of trust. It has taken some fairly harrowing issues to shine a light on it but earning and maintaining the trust of your residents has become more challenging than ever before.

We have seen how your communications teams have wholeheartedly embraced the digital marketing revolution. And with all the granularity and measurability that it offers, who can blame them?

Many of you have ‘corporate’ identities and services that are known and trusted by your residents.

Imagine if you could deliver your message exclusively in the jurisdiction of your local authority

But let me ask you this: who among you knows where your digital ads are appearing, and whether the content they appear next to could damage your local authority’s reputation?

Who among you knows if your ads are being seen by people rather than bots? Who knows if your ads are being seen for more than a mere glimpse before being charged for a full impression, or being seen at all?

In an era where residents’ trust in their local authority is so critical, it seems odd to rely almost exclusively on digital platforms that do not offer any form of brand safety in terms of where your ads appear.

When it comes to high impact, behaviour changing, ‘brand safe’ communication – the new kid in town – is actually an old one that has upped its game.

Household-targeted television

It does exactly what you wished TV always did – deliver your message only to homes that matter to you, exclusively in the jurisdiction of your local authority.

There are many commercial brands, central and local government institutions that have already harnessed Sky AdSmart’s incredible technology. But for those who are yet to use this dynamic platform, Sky AdSmart enables different ads to be shown to different households watching the same programme at the same time.

It allows local authorities to harness the most powerful communication platform available and reach only the households that you want to reach.

You can cherry pick from more than 1,200 different audience segments, and by the end of 2018 we will be able to reach over 50% of all UK homes. Since Sky AdSmart’s launch in January 2014, we have run in excess of 10,000 campaigns from 1,300-plus different advertisers. More than 70% are either new to TV or new to Sky and an impressive 66% are returning customers.

So as there is no such thing as a free drink, let me ask a favour of you. At some point ask your colleagues if they can remember an ad they have seen online in the past week, or month, or even ever? If the answer is “er, no I can’t” or is at least a struggle, it is likely that your residents will think exactly the same. And if that is the case, maybe it is time to talk to Sky.

David Sanderson, head of local development, Sky AdSmart