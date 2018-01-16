Digital technologies can make difference

As a company, we have worked with many local government organisations over the past 20 years, helping them create innovative technology solutions to transform how local services are delivered.

So it is good to see that two of the top 100 most influential people in local government have a digital remit: Theo Blackwell as the first chief digital officer for the Greater London Authority and Dominic Campbell, managing director of FutureGov.

In fact, given that in a recent survey commissioned by BT, 83% of local government respondents identified digital transformation as one of their top five priorities, it is perhaps surprising there are not more. However digital technologies do have an important enabling role in addressing many of the other common themes in the top 100 list: meeting the challenges of austerity, integrating health and social care, and organisational change & collaboration.

Devolution is still high up on the agenda – with many representatives from Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and the North-East. We recognised this continued, and growing, focus on local autonomy and decentralisation of budgets in the changes that we made to our own organisation last year. Because each geographic region faces unique opportunities and challenges, we have invested in our regional teams so that we are better able to support the needs of our public sector customers.

As an organisation that takes its corporate social responsibilities very seriously, we are hugely committed to supporting local communities

BT activities support around 1% of all employment in the UK, a considerable contribution for a single company. And as an organisation that takes its corporate social responsibilities very seriously, we are hugely committed to supporting local communities – through our tech literacy programme, our employee volunteering programme, and our carbon reduction and responsible supply chain initiatives.

Our purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. And making a better world is a goal that we believe is at the heart of local government as well. So it is fantastic to have the opportunity to host this celebration of committed, inspiring and talented individuals who can make a real difference to people’s lives.

Michael White, local government & health partnership director, BT