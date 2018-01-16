The judging process

The LGC100 identifies the most influential people whose work will shape local government in 2018. Our list includes officers, members, national politicians, civil servants and thinkers.

To compile the final list, which is supported by BT and Sky AdSmart, LGC appointed a panel of judges with vast experience across the sector. LGC readers were asked to nominate the people in and around local government who they thought would exert the most influence over the sector in the next 12 months. Everyone was eligible for inclusion, with the exception of the prime minister, the chancellor, the leader of the Opposition and our judges.

Once the nominations from readers had been garnered, LGC invited our panel to select the final 100 most influential people at a judging session at LGC’s offices in London.

The judges assessed the strength of nominees’ leadership, the breadth and depth of their influence, and the evidence the individual’s work was leading to change elsewhere. Judges were asked to avoid participating in discussion about candidates with whom they had a personal connection.

The top 50 were selected through a lively debate; the bottom 50 through rating the remaining candidates’ influence out of 10.