Tony Travers: Brokenshire must strengthen national and civic spirit

James Brokenshire is the third secretary of state with responsibility for local government and housing since Eric Pickles left office in May 2015 – and the seventh since David Miliband took over the equivalent role in May 2005. There have been just four chancellors of the Exchequer and four prime ministers since 2005.
