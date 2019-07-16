How Derby created a ‘hospital to home’ care service

Derby City Council Home First Service won the LGC Business Transformation Award this year. Here, the service’s head Julie Knight explains how it has innovated.

lgc business transformation derby city council

Fact file Project name: Home First Service Transformation Objectives: Transformation of the traditional care service and residential home to a rapid response bed-based, short-term assessment and community service as part of the Derbyshire discharge to assess (D2A) pathways Timescale: April 2017 to present Cost to authority: Home First is funded through the better care fund and transformation was undertaken within the existing budget Number of staff working on project: seven: head of service, two Home First team managers, one hospital-to-home team manager, one public health senior manager, one public health data analyst, one project officer Outcomes: a flexible team;

over 1,000 community customers and over 700 bed-based customers;

takes 87% demand of eligible hospital discharges;

reduced length of stay in the service;

74% of customers requiring no on-going services;

significantly reduced delayed transfers of care, good Care Quality Council inspections. Officer contact: Julie Knight, head of Home First. julie.knight@derby.gov.uk

Home First, Derby City’s in-house rapid-response care service was established in 2014, with community and residential home staff working as separate teams to deliver care.

Many staff were non-mobile and worked to historic and varying contracts, which limited capacity and resulted in significantly reduced contact time with customers in the community. Residential home staff worked in the traditional ‘caring for’ way with limited opportunities for career progression. The service delivered what it could rather than what was needed by customers.

Our ambition was to create a single team that would deliver an integrated 24/7 enablement service, reducing length-of-stay and providing a mobile, streamlined, cost-effective provision fit to meet future demand. Our strong belief was that going home was the best outcome and that pathways through the healthcare system should be as seamless as possible. As this is a non-statutory service there was pressure to deliver it in a modern and cost-effective manner, realising potential savings of £1m in the health and social care system.

lgc awards 2020 logo w dates option a hr (003) To enter the LGC Awards 2020, please click here.

Change first required establishing a hospital-to-home team. This was embedded in the integrated discharge hub at the Royal Derby Hospital and would be the interface between acute and social care.

A project group met fortnightly throughout this period. As it was driven by social care it not only required collaboration with wider stakeholder groups including the acute trust and NHS community services but also the forging of closer links with internal partners in housing, estates, facilities management, performance management, IT and the trade unions. Key to planning was the inclusion of the public health knowledge and intelligence team from the beginning. This team developed the demand management model to help shape capacity within the service, and a new means of capturing and monitoring performance data and outcomes.

The Home First staff structure was reorganised after consultation with 131 staff. A new four days-on, four days-off shift system was accepted in order to provide a 24/7 mobile service with most staff slotted into a new structure. The small number of redundancies were voluntary. In April 2017 staged implementation of the new structure and staff rota was initiated.

Developed in parallel with the staff restructure was collaboration with Derbyshire community health services that provided NHS intermediate care.

The introduction of a new service model was extremely challenging for managers and staff and the low morale and resistance to culture change cannot be over-emphasised. This was gradually overcome by continuously reinforcing the message of it being a new customer-focused service, a new way of working with development opportunities and through the vision of what it would deliver.

lgc perth house mdt

But delivering a rapid-response assessment hub with increasing demand and reduced resources during the most severe winter pressures seen to date in an outmoded, traditional care home environment was not ideal and proved very difficult. The layout and furnishings were not appropriate for this type of facility and alongside increased acuity, complexity of cases and pressure to accept discharges, there were infection outbreaks during the first winter and a resulting ‘requires improvement’ Care Quality Commission report. Cleaning regimes were revised and advice and support from public health infection control practitioners together with staff training helped to overcome these issues. The building was upgraded with improved access to IT systems.

julie knight

Following implementation of the new staff structure and integrated bed model there have been significant achievements. Perth House residential home has been established as a 36-bed integrated assessment hub with staff flexing between the bed-based and community service. The hospital to home team is now triaging patients discharged from the hospital to the most appropriate destination. Pathway 1 is home and pathway 2 to the social care assessment hub. A date of discharge for customers is agreed at the earliest opportunity and monitored throughout.

We have also introduced daily board rounds and weekly multidisciplinary team meetings with an allocated senior practitioner to monitor and resolve any delays with conference calls to the hospital to home team and integrated discharge hub.

The implementation of the new structure is on-going but has already achieved good outcomes. By April 2018 Home First was dealing with 87% of eligible hospital discharges with the remainder needing care taken by intermediate care. There were over 1,000 customer contacts in 2017-18 and the average length of stay in the assessment hub was reduced from 18 days in August 2017 to 11 by April 2018. An average of 78% has been saved in care package hours over the same period with 55% of customers requiring no ongoing home care. The savings through reducing delayed transfers of care, permanent admissions to residential care and agency costs have been closer to £2.2m.

Much has been achieved in a relatively short time through the leadership of the management team and proactive engagement and consultation. The key to success so far has been the Derby City Council value of ‘being the best’ and the importance placed on developing a skilled social care workforce for the future, as well as opportunities for career progression. The partnership between health and social care at both strategic and operational levels has also been crucial and the willingness to achieve despite budget pressures and ever-increasing demands on the service.

The next stage will be to build on the skills and competencies achieved with the customer firmly at the centre of everything we do. The service has a clear vision and appetite to continue to transform.

Julie Knight, head of Home First, Derby City Council