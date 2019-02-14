South London: Our impact bond transfers risk to social investors

At a time councils struggle to fund early intervention, a group of London authorities has devised a model of support to keep children out of care, potentially saving £18m and improving life chances.

Project: Pan-London edge of care social impact bond

Pan-London edge of care social impact bond Objectives: To support families to stay together where the young person is at risk of entering care

To support families to stay together where the young person is at risk of entering care Timescale: 2018-24

2018-24 Cost to authority: Outcomes-based payments

Outcomes-based payments Number of staff working on project: One coordinator with project support and provider

One coordinator with project support and provider Outcomes: Young people remain out of care and have improved health and wellbeing, education, offending behaviour, and in their transition to adulthood.

Across London there are now 10,000 children in care. Between 2013-17, England also saw a 19% increase in the number of looked after adolescents, aged 10 years and above. In 2017-18 children’s service overspent in England by £800m.

A recent survey by the Greater London regional branch of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services found that 27 of 30 councils in the capital overspent on their children’s social care budgets, amounting to 9.6% of their departmental budgets.

As commissioners, we know the life chances for young people who enter care, particularly in adolescence, are poor across areas like health and wellbeing, education, o ending behaviour, and in fi ndingemployment in their transition to adulthood. We also know that in Sutton placing a young person in care can cost between £47,000 and £250,000 a year.

Given these factors, councils have had to start thinking differently about how they support families. In 2017, a group of five London boroughs – Sutton, Tower Hamlets, Bexley, Merton and Newham LBCs – came together to fi nd a better solution to these pressing challenges.

We asked ourselves how we could fund a broader range of services to support young people and families on the edge of care.

We also wanted to know whether there were services that can be shown to improve the likelihood of a young person remaining out of care after the intervention. And we needed to figure out how we could develop a commissioning arrangement to suit our wide geographical spread.

Our answer was the creation of the pan-London edge of care social impact bond, a groundbreaking collaboration between local government, the social sector and social investors, with support from the Big Lottery Fund.

Defining social impact bonds The government defines social impact bonds as a commissioning tool allowing organisations “to deliver outcomes contracts and make funding for services conditional on achieving results”. Social investors must pay for the project at the start, with payment only received based on the results that are achieved. Over 30 such bonds now exist across the UK, according to the government, supporting tens of thousands of people through youth unemployment, mental health and homelessness. Social impact bonds are typically developed to: Innovate: New solutions can be trialled with the risk of failure transferred to social investors

Improve: Better results can be achieved from existing services

Align: Existing perverse incentives can be corrected, with the focus put on outcomes

Co-ordinate: Stakeholders can be brought together to solve complex issues

Unlock: Future savings can be found by shifting the focus to prevention and investing up-front

The five boroughs set about commissioning an outcomes-based contract. It was important for us that we never lost sight of the main outcome we were trying to achieve. Therefore through our contracting mechanism we decided to keep it as simple as possible with two outcomes measured.

The first outcome is the successful completion of the chosen intervention, while the second outcome is that the young person remains out of care for seven consecutivedays, tracked over two years.

The five boroughs brought together social investors and delivery partners into a single entity, the Positive Families Partnership. The social investor provides upfront investment to the partnership to fund the mobilisation stage of the contract, as well as delivery partners throughout the interventions.

There are a number of investors that fund programmes like this. Big Society Capital helped develop the Good Finance website, where you can find information about potential investors, while the Government Outcomes Lab provides information to support organisations thinking about developing a social investment project.

Our investors have initially committed up to £4.5m of investment to run the programme, which could grow as more boroughs participate. This way of contracting removes the need for local authorities to provide upfront funding, instead only paying for the outcomes achieved. If the outcomes are not achieved, the local authority does not pay the provider.

The programme uses evidence-based interventions, namely multisystemic therapy and functional family therapy. Both programmes are intensive, holistic interventions, based on rigorous evidence, increasing the likelihood of a young person remaining out of care from roughly 35% to 65%.

More than 380 young people involved in serious antisocial behaviour or substance misuse who have been identified as being at risk of going into care will benefit from the services over a three-year period.

As at the end of October 2018, the Positive Families Partnership service had: 85 78% 52 92% £440,000 Young people accessed interventions of young people had three or more presenting needs Young people in tracking period of young people out of care of care costs avoided so far in tracking period

The five boroughs were not usual bedfellows when it came to collaboration, and we therefore had to consider how we could have an impact across such a wide geographical spread. We created a contract that was scalable across London, only feasible due to the way in which the programme was funded.

In July 2018, Barking & Dagenham LBC joined the partnership, increasing the programme’s reach to more than 400 young people. Across the participating boroughs over the life of the contract, the programme is forecast to make around £18m of savings.

The outcome-based impact bond model has many benefits for local authorities compared with traditional contracting models. Among the most notable is the transfer of financial risk from the local authority to the social investor.

Local authorities struggle to commission licensed and evidence-based services on their own due to small potential cohorts and the minimum scale per team required. The robust outcomes-focused performance monitoring and evaluation improves value for money of public spending, while developing the local evidence base for future commissioning decisions.

This funding model also unlocks future savings by enabling upfront investment in preventative and early intervention services, which reduce demand on higher threshold services. Multisystemic therapy and functional family therapy services are proven to reduce the likelihood of a young person with behavioural problems or antisocial behaviours entering care, thus reducing demand and financial pressure on higher threshold services.

The bond also facilitates collaboration between the private sector which has finance and performance measurement experience, and service providers, which have a deep understanding of target cohorts and intervention delivery