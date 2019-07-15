Affordable housing could be 'opportunity' for LGPS

Investing in good-quality affordable housing is a continuing opportunity for Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) funds, but also something where collaboration and engagement with private markets may be key, delegates to the LGC Pension Insight Symposium in Stratford-upon-Avon heard.

In a panel discussion on alternatives, Tim Mpofu, pension fund manager at LB Hammersmith and Fulham said: “There is a lot of demand for good-quality houses, and there is also a lot of interest from the private markets to meet this demand. And there is an opportunity for us in the LGPS to take this on.

“For LGPS funds, there is a role for us to play in terms of trying to solve the housing crisis. But we cannot do this alone. So this will be a good opportunity for us to engage with our counterparts in the private markets and also to deal with the government,” he added.

But Bola Tobun, finance manager (pensions and treasury) at LB Enfield, sounded a cautionary note about the importance of managing and smoothing risk in this context.

For example, with infrastructure an asset class that was investable both locally and globally, it was important first to define what you, as a fund, meant by this.

“This is an issue for many people: what do we actually define as ‘local’? Is it within our local authority, county, district, borough, or London or England or the UK? And we can also consider the bigger regions – North America, Europe, Australia and emerging markets. So it is very important for us to define first what we mean when we say we are investing in local infrastructure,” she pointed out.

Clarity around your objectives as a fund in this area was also vital, agreed Mr Mpofu, especially where, say, elected councillors were sitting on boards and pushing or promoting local political or housing priorities.

It was important, therefore, to have a clear separation between “what the pension fund is trying to deliver and also what is good for general environment”, he emphasised.