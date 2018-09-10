Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Nick golding masthead optimsed

The Editor

The MPs have failed: local politicians must seek the sunlit uplands
 Menu 

Narrow lanes road

After LGPS pooling, the options narrow for consultants

10 September, 2018 By Jimmy Nicholls

As pools take over manager appointments and some monitoring of their success, many envisage a more niche role for consultants focusing on asset allocation. Jimmy Nicholls reports

Subscribe for full online access and get...

  • Unlimited access to all online stories
  • Daily briefings and news alerts
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Register for guest access to keep reading and get..

  • A free taste of other selected stories
  • Daily email newsletters
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Already have an account?