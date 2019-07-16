In a sponsored article, Carolyn Tsalos, director, and Will Pearce, senior portfolio manager of multi-strategy, of Russell Investments, discuss our roundtable on how pooling is working on the ground .

The continuing realisation of fee savings and focus on transaction costs are testament to the hard work put in by LGPS funds and pools during the last 18 months, and which will continue to benefit employers and members over coming years. Beyond the immediate benefits achieved, funds and pools are also focused on their ongoing risk-adjusted net-of-fee returns.

What does that look like? Manager oversight is indeed an ongoing function of importance. Are there other cost saving and return enhancement initiatives that pools may not have embarked on yet?

As a multi-manager, we face many of the same challenges the LGPS faces; challenged with managing large pools of capital strongest possible net-of-fee returns across multiple asset classes. Our journey, like that of LGPS, has involved significant focus on selecting strong managers, and putting significant effort into fee negotiation.

Over time our process has evolved significantly as we have found there are many other considerations that influence the stability of risk-adjusted net-of-fee returns. Over the coming years, we recognise that the pools may have very similar experiences, considering various ‘incremental gains’ which could further reduce implementation costs and/or further improve risk management. This will come from experience monitoring the new portfolios that have been launched; what gets measured, gets managed after all.

”We envisage that the pools will continue to evolve over a number of years – seeking further cost savings and improved techniques for delivering strong risk-adjusted net-of-fee returns.”

While the chosen governance frameworks vary by pool, some pools have been structured in a way which we believe supports development of future enhancements more easily. While housing multiple managers within a single ACS sub-fund means pools take responsibility for manager selection/ weights held and so on, it also has the significant benefit that they can in future adopt more holistic implementation measures, if found to be beneficial for them. They will have more visibility on options for risk management too, given the ways they’ll be able to view multiple managers holistically.

ESG issues continue to be of significant focus. This has been an important aspect of manager selection, and there is significant progress on ESG reporting within portfolios. Over time, we believe pools can introduce enhanced implementation mechanisms, to support implementation of their ESG beliefs and policies.

At Russell Investments, we want to continue to work alongside the LGPS to help them tackle the investment challenges the pools face by delivering holistic solutions and a strong partnership approach.

