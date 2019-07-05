Brunel Pension Partnership chief to depart

The chief executive of the Brunel Pension Partnership Limited has resigned, reportedly saying it now needs a “different style of leadership”.

The resignation of Dawn Turner was announced yesterday in a statement by the partnership’s chair Denise Le Gal.

In the statement Ms Turner is acknowledged as the “key person” in setting up the pooled partnership, a task she accomplished with “vision, drive and commitment”, leading to a culture of ”openness, collaboration and transparency”.

“As Brunel moves on to the next stage of its development, Dawn has indicated that it needs a different style of leadership to take it to the next level of becoming a fully formed investment management company,” the statement said.

“Although her focus remains all about the success of Brunel, Dawn has announced that she plans to step down from Brunel by the end of September 2019 to transition into her portfolio career.”

The statement said Brunel is “on track” to deliver a minimum of £550m in savings and the process of recruiting a new chief executive would begin soon.