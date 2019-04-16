Director of pension admin marks latest LPP appointment

Local Pensions Partnership (LPP) has chosen Joanne Darbyshire as director of pension administration.

Ms Darbyshire was previously commercial director at Avalon Funeral Plans, and worked at the Co-operative Group in various roles, latterly as head of life planning.

She is also a non-executive trustee and director at the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership, the secretariat of the all-party parliamentary group on leasehold and commonhold reform.

Michael O’Higgins, chair of LPP said: “LPP’s pension administration business has made significant progress in laying the foundations since our launch in 2016, aiming for increased efficiency for our clients and an improved member experience.

“We very much look forward to Joanne continuing to build effective and collaborative working relationships with clients.”

Ms Darbyshire’s appointment comes just after LPP’s selection of Adrian Taylor as permanent chief financial officer.

The pool provides pension administration services to over 590,000 members in 17 pension funds across the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) and the police and fire services, comprising 1,700 employers.