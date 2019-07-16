Diversity roundtable: ‘Allow employees to be the best they can be’

Promoting diversity has become the default across many sectors. But what does it mean for local government pensions? An LGC roundtable, sponsored by Capital Group, debated this challenging question.

Capital Group Logo ON THE PANEL Rob Beale, corporate governance manager, Capital Group Chris Bilsland, non-executive director, London CIV Catherine Jones, vice-president, investment operations, Capital Group Denise Le Gal chair, Brunel Pension Partnership Simon Levell, managing director, UK Institutional Business, Capital Group Claire Swinden, senior relationship manager, Capital Group Paul Tysoe, fund accounting manager, LGSS Peter Wallach director of pensions, Merseyside Pension Fund Alex Younger, investment and actuarial services manager, Norfolk Pension Fund

”Why do you think that suddenly there’s so much focus on diversity?” asked Denise Le Gal, chair at the Brunel Pension Partnership. “Do you think it’s tied in with the whole ESG [environmental, social and governance] movement – or is it an independent thing?” There is little doubt that ‘diversity’ – in its many conceptions – has risen to prominence in public life. Debate has covered everything from gender pay gaps at the BBC and sexual harassment in Hollywood to how staffing composition should affect investment decisions, including for the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS).

This last point formed the focus for a roundtable discussion at the LGC Investment Seminar, hosted in association with Capital Group, which advocates more diversity in investment teams and investee firms. “As a middle-aged white male wearing a blue suit and blue shirt, I’m not exactly flying the flag for diversity,” joked Simon Levell, managing director in Capital Group’s UK Institutional Business. “But you can still be passionate about diversity even with that uniform.”

This comment gestured at some of the differences under discussion, including the obvious ‘visible’ differences around sex or gender and ethnicity. Other, ‘invisible’ differences include sexual orientation, educational background and cognitive style.

Peter Wallach, director of pensions at Merseyside Pension Fund, attributed the rise in discussions around diversity in part to ‘big data’, which makes visible differences in representation “more apparent”.

Workforce Workforce

“There is much more information available about the way boards are made up,” he said. “It’s much easier to measure between companies.”

According to Paul Tysoe, fund accounting manager at LGSS, local government is “majority female” in terms of its workforce, and has a range of cultures, sexual orientations and religious groups in its staff, and therefore its pension scheme. “It’s across the piece,” he said. “We’ve been working on that basis for many, many years so.”

This was disputed by Alex Younger, investment and actuarial services manager at Norfolk Pension Fund. He argued that, although 75% of LGPS members could be female, much of that was because of teaching assistants, care assistants, cleaners and dinner ladies. “When we get to the same grade [as us] in our grey suits, I don’t think we are massively diverse,” he said. “I also don’t think we’re massively diverse in background either.”

Whatever the composition of local government’s staff, visible differences can often be “easy to measure”, said Catherine Jones, vice-president of investment operations at Capital Group. “The really tough thing is measuring having different opinions, which is what you actually want.”

On this point, Ms Le Gal highlighted the dynamics of introverted and extroverted people at board meetings, adding that it is important to draw out different experiences from different people. “It’s very important to have a chair who can manage that,” she said. “That sounds like such a simple thing but it’s trickier than one might think.”

The argument for having more diverse workforces across industries is in part a political one. A society with different types of people across different roles will be more responsive to people’s needs, advocates claim. But many argue that diversity can improve business performance, including in investment scenarios.

Rob Beale, corporate governance manager at Capital Group, said that research shows “a diverse board leads to better outcomes in decision-making”. “There’s probably less group-think when you have different types of people round the table,” he said, adding that people can be inclined to agree because “they get on well” or “have a similar background”.

He also highlighted research from the University of British Columbia, which showed that for every female director on a board, the cost of an acquisition by the company fell by 15.4%. The assumption he added, was that women were more price sensitive.

“I think there’s an overconfi dence bias that you get with groups of men herding and they think ‘we can’t be wrong’ and end up paying too much,” Mr Levell said.

Mr Younger speculated that men are less willing “to sensibly fail”, adding: “I expect most M&A that goes wrong is simply hubris on the price because we had to complete at all costs.”

”This isn’t a project: this has to be part of the culture of the organisation. There isn’t an end date with this.” CATHERINE JONES, CAPITAL GROUP

Alternatively, the difference in results could hinge on pure diversity, rather than gender balance in itself. “It may be nothing to do with any difference in temperament of men and women,” Mr Levell said. “It may just be the fact of having someone who has a different perspective on the board that can challenge the dominant thinking.”

As well as benefiting companies themselves, Capital believes that diversity can benefit the teams making investment decisions. Deviating from what Mr Levell described as “the cult of the star manager”, the company divides investment portfolios between several people with different backgrounds and styles.

“We think it’s worked, and it’s done typically with less volatility. It doesn’t mean it’s straightforward, and there are lots of challenges and lots of downsides,” he said.

Though many financial services firms are talking up diversity, Mr Younger wondered whether the “great enthusiasm” for financial services to “badge themselves as diverse” was simply in response to what they perceived clients to be saying.

“In the end clients are saying they want the best results,” he said. “Because you can be the most diverse organisation on earth, but if you aren’t doing it you will still get fi red. We’ll say sorry – it was lovely working with you. That will happen.”

Mr Younger went on to argue that visual diversity may belie similarities in background. “We see a lot of suppliers who say ‘we are diverse’. And we look across them and visually they look really diverse. But actually by background they are citizens of the world from a very similar place,” he said.

For establishing genuine diversity, Ms Jones outlined the ‘REAL’ framework, standing for ‘recruit’, ‘engage’, ‘advance’ and ‘lead’. When recruiting people for Capital, she said, she seeks a diverse recruitment pool but also wants candidates to see diversity in their prospective employer.

She particularly flagged ‘similarity bias’ as a problem in recruitment. This is the phenomenon in which those making hiring decisions favour candidates in whom they see themselves. An initial step to addressing the bias is making people more aware of it, Ms Jones said.

“I think the more we try to call out that sort of bias the more it will stick,” she said. “This isn’t a project: this has to be part of the culture of the organisation. There isn’t an end date with this.”

barking town market

Some countries, businesses and other organisations have made use of quotas and targets to make their staff more diverse – in some cases causing backlash. Just before the roundtable took place Cheshire Police had been found guilty of discrimination after it used ‘positive action’ as justification for not hiring a straight, white man.

The employment tribunal ruled that positive action could have been used to make the force more diverse if it had distinguished between equally qualified candidates. Mr Wallach highlighted this case as an example of the “dangers” firms can face in pursuing diversity.

Ms Jones added: “There is a danger of setting artificial targets to say we want 50% of our workforce to be women and 50% men. We don’t believe in setting artificial targets; we believe in progress through the efforts of everybody. There are situations where we target hiring a woman to ensure we continue to build diverse and effective teams.”

Even so, Mr Beale said it is important to “push harder” when speaking to recruiters, rather than at the end when choosing between candidates. “Let’s make sure … we’re tapping into resource pools that may have been overlooked in the past,” he said, advising against going to our competitors” or “going to look to the same types of places”.

Chris Bilsland, nonexecutive director at London CIV, gave an example of this approach. When he was equalities champion at Somerset CC, the council had a problem getting social workers. In response it decided to target the LGBT community in London, advertising the benefits of working in Somerset.

“We got some tremendously talented LGCplus.com gay and lesbian social workers,” he said. “[However] we had a problem later down the line in integrating them into the community.” He added that recruiting the ‘best person’ for the role should hinge on potential. “The best person isn’t by defi nition the best qualified or with the best experience – it’s the best potential.”

Once a diverse staff member has been recruited, employers may need to implement policies aimed at retention. On the point of engaging staff, Ms Jones said: “You want to make people feel like they can bring their whole selves to work.” As an example, she said that gay people in the 1980s may have felt pressured not to talk about their personal lives at work “because you were masking the fact that you were gay”.

To combat this, Capital’s Pride community does things such as hosting art exhibitions. “It’s fantastic that we’re giving people these pportunities to really feel included, where they can bring everything about themselves to their organisation, because then they’re not wasting some of that emotional or intellectual horsepower on trying to hide it,” Ms Jones said.

“That allows them to be the best they can be, and just be empowered to be themselves,” Ms Le Gal said.

Other approaches to retention include mentoring and ‘reverse mentoring’ – the latter being when a junior employee advises a senior one. Mr Beale said that mentoring can help people new to the business, industry or company “feel like they belong”. The reverse form can teach a senior employee about newer trends.

”As a middle-aged white male wearing a blue suit and blue shirt, I’m not exactly flying the flag for diversity. But you can still be passionate about diversity even with that uniform,” SIMON LEVELL, CAPITAL GROUP

Claire Swinden, senior relationship manager at Capital Group, noted that mentorships can open a path for junior recruits to senior positions as well. “It’s harder when you can’t see anyone who’s like you to fi gure out if that is somewhere that you can stay for your career,” she said.

“It’s really hard if you feel alone and different. You might just eventually think, if you don’t engage properly, ‘I’m going to go somewhere else where people are more like me’, because that feels more comfortable.”

Although age diversity gets less attention than gender and ethnic diversity, the panel discussed the potential problem of older people dropping out of the workforce. Mr Levell suggested that in his own company’s case women were more likely to retire early than men.

A senior portfolio manager from Capital, following retirement, interviewed some former colleagues on this point. Mr Levell explained: “We found that many of the women interviewed had broad enough interests to go and do something else.”

In the case of the men, by contrast, “their identity was often wrapped up in their career”, he said. “So they didn’t have the self-confidence to leave.”

Mr Bilsland added that some agerelated attrition was to be expected. “In some areas that’s always been the case,” he said. “Who wants a 65-year-old fi refi ghter trying to rescue you?”. Some industries should accept this phenomenon and plan for it, he said, “because it’s less of a problem if people leave in their mid-50s and you’re expecting it”.

“I think that’s a very middle-class choice that isn’t it?” Mr Younger said. “I’m going to have a new career or I’m going to retire from this and have a portfolio career.” He added that for workers in their 50s earning £25,000 a year the choices would be quite different.

“Sometimes you can slip into a conceit of ‘the way life is’, because that’s the way life is for you,” he said. “Say that to somebody whose life is very different. Frankly they find it a bit offensive.”

As this alluded to, employer flexibility is a key part of promoting diversity. Many companies now offer mothers a range of options to return to work, to take one example. This can include phased returning by starting back part-time and working back to full-time employment, flexible working hours or ‘keeping in touch’ days.

Mr Tysoe said that to facilitate this, firms need the right “infrastructure”, including things such as day-care and flexible working arrangements. “One of the things we allow is working from home,” he said. “But then that creates challenges of its own right.”

Mr Bilsland said that not holding meetings early in the morning or late in the afternoon is a good idea. “Most returning mums have still got caring responsibilities,” he said. “And, actually, quite a lot of people have got other caring responsibilities towards their parents.”

“I think one of our failures has been a lack of discipline in home working policies,” Mr Younger said. “If you ring someone who’s working at home, the technology exists so it’ll go straight to their mobile. The chances of it being answered are significantly lower than if it’s in the office, in my general experience.”

In providing a final word on flexible working, Mr Bilsland summarised much of the roundtable. “It’s about making a reasonable adaptation,” he said. “If it’s hard to adapt to somebody’s requirements then you have to say no. But you should make every effort.”

This roundtable discussion was sponsored by Capital Group. The topic was agreed by LGC and Capital Group. The report was commissioned and edited by LGC. See LGCplus.com/Guidelines for more information.