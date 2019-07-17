Houston: We have a problem with CMA plans

The Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) Scheme Advisory Board is urgently seeking legal advice on a new ‘order’ from the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) that it is concerned could have significant ramifications for local government pensions.

Jeff Houston, secretary of the board, told delegates at the LGC Pension Insight Symposium last week that it was seeking the advice of a QC over the CMA’s Investment Consultancy and Fiduciary Management Market Investigation Order 2019, which was published last month.

The board’s first concern was that the order had changed between its draft and final iteration to bring local government pensions within its scope, he said.

“When the draft order came out, there was an exemption in there that said ‘this order does not apply to public service pension schemes’. The final order says it does not apply to public service pension schemes except those under a particular part of the Public Service Pensions Act – which is us. This does apply to us. So we do have to read it and we do have to make sure we know what’s in there,” he said.

A second concern was around the CMA’s definition of the term ‘fiduciary manager’. “You need to read the definition that’s in there in terms of what a fiduciary manager is and turn around and say, ‘do I use any of those?’. And one of them that you might be thinking, ‘ooh is that a fiduciary manager?’ is probably a pool company. So you need to have a good long think about whether your pool company fits the fiduciary management definition,” Mr Houston said.

If this was the case this could have quite serious implications, he suggested. “What the order obliges you to do is, within five years, put them out to tender. So those of you who have been happily spending lots of money building pool companies might find yourselves having to put your service out to tender. And, hey, what happens if they lose?” he said.

“It would appear that the intent of the Competition & Markets Authority has not been carried through into the wording of the order. So, although their intention was to exclude pool companies from certain parts of this order, according to our legal advisers that’s not what the order says. So there is a difference between the intention and what has actually been put down into the order,” he added.

The board was therefore seeking further legal advice from a QC but if it transpired LGPS asset pools were not excluded there would be two choices going forward. “We either wait for the actual regulations that follow. Because this order is in existence until the actual regulations follow, and hope that they clarify it. Or we can appeal. But we only have until 9 August to appeal that process.

“So let’s wait and see what our QC says before we go down that route. The intention is there but we do have a problem with the Order as it stands,” Mr Houston said.

The board has published a briefing note on its website.