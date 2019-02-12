Your browser is no longer supported

Public health should be overseen by the guardian of place, not the guardian of hospitals
LGPS Central announces new CEO and deputy

12 February, 2019 By Jimmy Nicholls

LGPS Central has announced changes to its leadership team, choosing Mike Weston as chief executive and promoting John Burns as his deputy.

Joanne Segars, chair of LGPS Central, said the new chief executive “brings a wealth of understanding of investment management, occupational pension schemes and” the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS), adding that he joins “at an exciting time” for the pool.

Mr Weston was previously chief executive at the Pensions Infrastructure Platform, and before that chief investment officer of the Daily Mail and General Trust pension funds, and a director at Hermes Investment Management.

He is also a trustee of the Institute of Cancer Research pension scheme.

Mr Weston will take up the new role on 7 March, subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Commenting on the move, he said: “Pooling provides an important route to deliver investment efficiencies and opportunities to partner funds. Much progress has already been made, but there is more to do.”

Mr Burns, who has been interim chief executive since December, will continue in his role as chief operating and financial officer alongside his new role.

Mr Burns said: “I am pleased to take up the role of deputy CEO and look forward to working with Mike, colleagues across the company and partner funds to ensure LGPS Central can maximise the enormous opportunities ahead.”

