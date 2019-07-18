LGPS pools expected to further consolidate

The number of Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) asset pools could reduce from their current eight to as few as three by 2030, experts have predicted.

During a discussion at the LGC Pension Insight Symposium last week on ensuring accountability between pools and funds, an audience member posed the question, “how many pools will there be in 2030?”.

Put to the panel by chair Denise Le Gal, chair of the Brunel Pension Partnership, independent investment adviser Eric Lambert predicted: “I think probably, certainly no more than, three. Probably fewer.”

What would these pools look like, then asked Ms Le Gal. “Will they just be asset pools? Or will they be holistically managed, as is LLP [the Local Pensions Partnership]?”

“I think they’ll aspire to that, but whether the funds will concede that I’m not sure,” Mr Lambert said.

“We’re not setting the pools up to compete, but they will be compared… and there will be rationalisation. And the so-called more ‘successful’ ones will sustain and persist, and the so-called less ‘successful’ ones, on whatever metric, will probably not. And from my perspective that metric has to be about the net returns,” he added.

Mike O’Donnell, chief executive of London CIV, agreed this rationalisation was likely to be the future “direction of travel” but added: “It is critically dependent on the pools being able to establish themselves.”

And Jill Davys, assistant director, investment and finance at West Midlands Pension Fund, argued that, if the measure or metric being used was the right one, such consolidation was not something pools should necessarily be fearful of.

“I think as a fund what you want is the best outcome. It goes back to that net of fees return. That’s what we’ve got to deliver. Why should we be precious about it? What we want is the best outcome for our pension funds and our stakeholders,” she said.