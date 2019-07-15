LGPS warned to expect 'major explosion in volatility'

Pension funds must prepare themselves for a period of significant volatility on the markets, a senior economist has warned.

The LGC Pension Insight Symposium this week heard that warnings were growing about an impending new global financial crisis, and central banks would have much less room for manoeuvre this time around.

“I think we are heading for a major explosion in volatility,” Erik Norland, senior economist at CME Group, told delegates in Stratford-upon-Avon, suggesting that liquid alternative investments, in particular commodity trader adviser (CTA) funds, could be a useful alternative investment focus for Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) in this scenario.

CTAs tended to do “very, very well” during periods of high volatility, he argued. “When volatility increases, CTAs tend to ride trends that can make a great deal of money and, more importantly, money across a huge variety of markets, not just equities but bonds, currencies, agricultural goods, energy and metals, ensuring very low correlation to other products that are probably in your portfolio,” Mr Norland said.

Therefore, moving into CTAs could be an important part of LGPS funds’ contingency planning were the world to experience another financial crisis.

“CTAs are not the cause of market volatility. They are present in the market in low volatility and high volatility periods,” Mr Norland emphasised.

“The real cause of volatility shift is the central banks. When central banks provide funding liquidity volatility tends to fall. And when central banks begin to take liquidity back, volatility tends to rise. And that has huge impacts on all of our portfolios. But CTAs tend to benefit most in rising and high volatility environments, which maybe is what we’re transitioning into,” he added.