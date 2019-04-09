Your browser is no longer supported

Local Pensions Partnership choses permanent CFO

9 April, 2019 By

  • Comment

Local Pensions Partnership (LPP) has confirmed Adrian Taylor as its permanent chief financial officer, after an interim period that began in November.

Mr Taylor takes on the role as the pool completes its third year in operation. He has previously held positions at the financial services firms Edmond de Rothschild, Barclays Capital and JP Morgan Asset Management, among others.

Michael O’Higgins, chair of Local Pensions Partnership, said: “Adrian’s experience, knowledge and values mean he is perfectly suited to leading LPP’s financial management during this pivotal triennial valuation year, while playing a key role in taking the whole business forward over the long-term.

“I have no doubt Adrian will bring significant value to the senior leadership team as we continue to strengthen our offering for clients and members.”

