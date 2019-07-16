Looking forward at diversified growth funds

The next 10 years is likely to be a more difficult environment for investors – one where DGFs, if designed appropriately, are likely to cut a better figure. Opinion article sponsored by PIMCO for LGC.

Why diversified growth funds?

Many local authorities are questioning the role of diversified growth funds (DGFs) within their portfolios given their performance over the past 10 years. The questioning is natural and appropriate, and yet we believe that the answer may be materially different to the extent one looks forward rather than backwards. Here we outline our thinking on the subject and address the characteristics that we expect will be necessary for DGFs to play a valuable role within a LGPS portfolio over the coming 10 years and beyond.

While there is a very broad array of DGFs in the marketplace, we find investors have typically allocated to them in order to fulfi l two common objectives: first, as a source of growth or absolute return over time; and second, and in particular to the extent that the allocation is funded from equities, as a means of diversifying equity risk within the broader portfolio and getting exposure to a broader array of different asset classes in an agile manner.

The past 10 years represent a high bar to measure DGFs versus these objectives. Indeed, general market performance has been extraordinary over the past 10 years, with risk assets, equities and high yield in particular, providing very strong absolute returns net of inflation. Risk assets have not only provided strong returns, they have done so with unusually low volatility, as the chart below shows. In fact, it has been a period of much higher return and lower volatility for risk assets relative to their history and in hindsight diversifying away from them would not have been a good decision from a pure realised return perspective.

Yet unlike 10 years ago, when asset prices had adjusted down sharply post the 2008 fi nancial crisis, asset prices are starting from much higher levels today.

Return and risk net of inflation

March ‘09 - March ‘19 US equities Global equities Global high yield UK equities Sterling corporates Global aggregate Commodities Annual return after RPI 13.6% 10.3% 7.8% 7.2% 5.5% 0.8% -5.0% Annual volatility 11.9% 11.7% 7.5% 12.1% 6.5% 2.9% 12.7% Return/volatility 1.14 0.88 1.05 0.59 0.85 0.28 -0.39

Since inception - March ‘09 US equities Global equities Global high yield UK equities Sterling corporates Global aggregate Commodities Annual return after RPI 2.9% 2.6% 3.1% 2.9% 0.2% 6.0% -0.3% Annual volatility 18.4% 16.2% 10.7% 16.1% 5.5% 3.8% 18.9% Return/volatility 0.15 0.16 0.29 0.18 0.03 1.61 -0.02 Start date 31/12/1970 1/12/1987 31/12/1998 1/12/1983 1/12/1998 31/12/1989 31/12/1970

As of 31 March 2019. SOURCE: Bloomberg, PIMCO. All figures in GBP. Equity and commodity indices are unhedged. Fixed Income indices are hedged to GBP. U.S. equities represented by the S&P 500 Index; Global equities represented by the MSCI ACWI Index; Global High Yield represented by the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Index; UK Equities represented by the FTSE 100 Index; Sterling Corporates represented by the Bloomberg Barclays Sterling Corporate Index; Global Aggregate represented by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index; Commodities represented by Bloomberg Commodity Index.

Depending on your viewpoint, valuations currently sit anywhere between fair value and expensive. This means that the returns for traditional liquid asset classes over the next 10 years are likely to differ materially from the past 10 years. In fact, we anticipate not only lower absolute returns but also higher volatility associated with those returns.

Ultimately the next 10 years are very likely to be a more difficult environment for investors but also one where DGFs, if designed appropriately, are likely to cut a better fi gure and justify the initial investment rationale for a scheme to hold them within a balanced portfolio.

Importance of design

Here are three characteristics that we would argue will be important for a DGF to be successful over the next 10 years:

Breadth: In an environment where broad global equity and fixed income markets are starting at relatively elevated valuation levels, the capability to widen the investment universe and move beyond broad building blocks is likely to add value. Access to a breadth of liquid markets should help diversify overall risk and improve outcomes – for example, including real assets such as US Treasury Infl ation-Protected Securities (TIPS), or emerging market corporate debt such as USD-denominated Chinese corporate bonds, or liquid structured credit such as Danish mortgage-backed securities.

Similarly, exposure to alternative betas or risk factors should serve as a source of attractive risk-adjusted returns to the extent that they are well designed and donot merely allocate to traditional betas.

That said, we would suggest DGF managers that take a more critical view in evaluating the inefficiencies within a market are likely to perform better.

Many DGFs devote substantial risk budget to selection of individual equities within highly developed markets, arguing that they have skill and that this adds breadth to the portfolio. We find the evidence convincing as to the difficulty of outperforming equity markets via this approach, and it is likely to become particularly burdensome as many of these funds have grown exponentially in size over time and perhaps well beyond their initial design. We would argue for highly disciplined capacity management, and that breadth within a DGF is better deployed by including less correlated betas to traditional bonds and equities; or in bottom-up, more idiosyncratic markets such as fixed income, where greater ineffi ciencies exist.

Liquidity mismatches can also present a risk lurking below the surface in a DGF if they allocate to less liquid or illiquid investments such as direct real estate or private equity. While these allocations broaden the portfolio’s breadth, and can have convincing risk and return dynamics, we would argue that they are better placed outside of a DGF in a vehicle matched to their underlying liquidity characteristics.

Agility: Having a broadly allocated and agile DGF that can have a meaningful impact on implementing tactical asset allocation and capturing market opportunities as they arise is particularly attractive in the context of a typical pension scheme’s governance structure – usually best suited for strategic asset allocation decisions. While the move to pooling should result in a significant enhancement to speed and efficiency of implementing investment decisions, through the scheme’s ability to shift allocations across the pool sub funds, being able to delegate the tactical decisionmaking in response to fast-changing economic and market conditions to a DGF (that is able to alter its risk profile in very short order – days as opposed to weeks or months) can be of tangible benefit to the scheme. This is particularly important taking into account the current economic cycle, as volatility and dispersion both across and within asset classes has typically increased as the cycle has aged.

We believe this will help not only in improving returns over time but particularly in managing drawdown risk, which is the third characteristic of importance.

Downside awareness: Many of us will recall the uncertainty and pressure placed on an organisation amid the 2008 financial crisis as asset prices fell sharply.

Inertia and risk aversion become natural behavioural responses amid the uncertainty, which can lead to missed opportunities and locking in losses. A DGF that looks to dampen drawdowns via diversification, active risk scaling and selective use of hedging strategies can help moderate these behavioural and organisational risks at a portfolio level – thereby improving outcomes but also easing governance related pressures.

Conclusion

In summary, while many DGFs have struggled to meet the bar over the past 10 years, the next 10 years are likely to be very different. Look for allocations that have the resources and design to incorporate breadth, agility and a downside focus in order to increase the probability of success.

