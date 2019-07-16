Measuring success: LGPS pooling a year on

Pooling has been a challenging, transformational ‘journey’ for the Local Government Pension Scheme. One year on, what we have learnt and, while recognising it is still early days, can we yet say that asset pooling has been a success? Phil Triggs, Tri-borough director of treasury and pensions, Westminster City Council discusses.

Has LGPS asset pooling been a success? To answer this, first we must define ‘success’, but this is not straightforward. I’ve delved around for some definitions from a variety of sources.

Thomas Edison defined success as 1% inspiration, 99% perspiration. This will strike a chord with some Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) practitioners, especially within the LGPS pools. One experienced hand who took on a LGPS pool chief investment officer role tells of their horror on the first day – they predicted a 10% chance of success when told of the scale of the required tasks and the timelines by which these had to be completed. Ultimately, through sheer hard work, the pool succeeded by the target date. Perspiration indeed.

Sir Winston Churchill defined success as going from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm: in other words, persevere and never, ever give in.

Such a fixed mindset seems to apply more to the government, which dictated an FCA-inspired solution across the LGPS spectrum. In the process it ignored the protests from practitioners who have argued that the blanket FCA approach rides roughshod over fiduciary esponsibility and value for money concerns from individual administering authorities doing their absolute best for their LGPS beneficiaries.

Spiritual teacher Deepak Chopra believes success arises from continual growth, certainly a desirable outcome with the investment assets in our LGPS pools.

He defined success as the continued expansion of happiness and the progressive realisation of worthy goals. On Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, this would be at the very top of the pyramid, with the pools and the pools management teams achieving full realisation of their potential.

My personal favourite definition of success is from author Stephen Covey, who authored The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. He said: “If you carefully consider what you want to be said of you in the funeral experience, you will find your definition of success.” While the pooling experience may have chipped away at many LGPS officers’ longevity, I very much doubt that pooling will form part of their future eulogies.

But success in terms of LGPS asset pooling? My suggestion for defining success is as follows: “ Where asset pool investors consider they have all the choices to effectively invest in a costeffective way, remain in full control of their asset allocation, and fully trust the pooling company to invest with the right managers.”

“Some pools have been very impressive in their start and have moved quickly to implement their mandate. With others, there is a sense that ‘slowly, slowly wins the race”

In my view, the pooling companies themselves might look at their success parameters differently, in terms of: “Gaining high respect from administering authority investors and stakeholders in the quest for – and implementation of – optimum solutions and the achievement of desired outcomes.”

Obviously, with regard to the LGPS, the devil is in the detail. I would expand on the desired outcomes both qualitatively and quantitatively in the following way:

● Increased agility with administering authorities able to dynamically adjust their asset allocation more easily than under the former process

● Administering authorities benefiting from a wider set of investment solutions than they would otherwise have accessible from their own (limited) resources

● Implementation of that wider spectrum of investment solutions leading to a better quality, more diverse asset allocation, risk reduction and use of illiquid strategies

● Pooling cost being more than outweighed by the fee savings generated through implementation at scale

● Better net of fees long-term investment returns

● Full transparency and high-quality communication to stakeholder

● Improved funding levels ultimately over time

● Reduction in pensions funding cost to the taxpayer.

We are more than one year into the implementation stage of the LGPS pooling project and the eight pools are still will be for some time yet to come. What will be important is how the pattern of pooling now emerging will be turned into the desired outcomes listed above, and if the pools will gain credibility from their peers and stakeholders.

In tandem with the assessment of progress made to date, we have also come through the government’s consultation on asset pooling and the intended statutory guidance. This set a deadline of April 2020, after which all new investments by individual administering authorities must utilise their respective pools, moving from a current degree of optionality for some to statutory compulsion for all (subject to the 5% discretionary amount outside the pool). But in the government’s initial January 2019 consultation there was confusion as to what form the draft guidance took. Was it statutory guidance, particularly in its approach as to how administering authorities are to engage with their pools?

The assumed compulsory position became somewhat clouded when the minister clarified in May 2019 (at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association local authority conference) that the January 2019 consultation issued and completed earlier in the year had informal status only. He outlined that a further formal consultation would be issued in due course.

Government has now confirmed the intended statutory status via a link to the 2016 LGPS Investment Regulations, which require the publication of an investment strategy statement which, in turn, requires an administering authority to set out its approach to pooling.

By this confirmed link, the guidance takes on a statutory footing. The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s timescale indicates a reissue of the paper in the summer but, in practice (given the current political turmoil), this could well stretch until at least October. Getting pooling its statutory status has proved something of a challenge.

Talking of challenges, the Northern Pool (West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside) has hinted at a judicial review in the High Court unless the minister rethinks his approach to statutory guidance. One of Northern’s concerns is that the statutory requirement to set up an FCA-regulated company is “unnecessarily prescriptive”.

Northern has told the minister that this approach goes beyond ministerial powers and will cost millions of pounds if the pool is forced to implement an FCA solution, adding that a one-size-fits-all approach will impact its ability to achieve best value for fund members. Could the current draft guidance be ultra vires in terms of the secretary of state’s power? We might expect to see clarification in the reissue of the paper.

The problem the pools are experiencing with a consistent FCA-regulated solution is that some stakeholders are judging the approach as being detrimental to their own situation and therefore significant cost is incurred purely to enable a uniform solution to be implemented across the LGPS as a whole. Northern states that incurring such additional cost would be inconsistent with the fiduciary duties of its constituent administering authorities to manage the assets of members, employers and taxpayers in the most cost-effective way. Individual funds would suffer a cost increase in order to benefit other funds and as a consequence clash with the administering authority fiduciary duty.

How have each of the eight pools progressed in the last year, and how are they meeting the government’s overall ambition set out in the consultation? Using the analogy of the curate’s egg, the government’s verdict on progress achieved to date could be ‘parts of it are excellent’. Let’s recap, first, on the original pooling objectives. These were:

● Asset pool(s) that achieve the benefits of scale

● Strong governance and decision making

● Reduced costs and excellent value for money

● An improved capacity to invest in infrastructure

With regard to asset pool(s) achieving benefit of scale, this was mostly achieved apart from Local Pensions Partnership and the Welsh pool, which ran in significantly under £25bn. However, this was not thought by government to be a problem.

When it comes to strong governance and decision making, this has been largely achieved by a number of pools but some are somewhat behind the curve in progress and a number of administering authorities are still selecting their own investment managers, hence the government’s wish for statutory guidance to clarify the pooling relationship.

In terms of reduced costs and excellent value for money, this is an interesting factor because the absence of the value-formoney criterion from the January 2019 draft guidance signifi cantly undermined the original point of LGPS pooling reform. Not featuring value for money in the draft guidance led to the accusation that the government had changed the original objectives.

The government might argue that value for money was not included in what should have been a set of additions and amendments to the 2015 guidance, rather than a complete replacement of that document. By referring to the 2019 draft guidance as a replacement of the 2015 guidance, it did miss some very important elements of 2015 (including the value for money objective).

”Whether success is down to inspiration, perspiration, enthusiasm or perseverance, there is still a journey to embark on, still much detail to clarify and still much for the government to refine”

Hopefully, the new set to be issued will either include everything from 2015 that was missing or be clear that 2015 still stands and the new guidance adds to it. The 2019 version should have been a lot clearer in its drafting, and this is perhaps the reason why the consultation is being rerun.

Finally, with regard to improved capacity to invest in infrastructure, this harks back to George Osborne’s ambition to utilise a large proportion of LGPS assets to fund UK infrastructure. Folklore has it that senior policy advisors needed to explain to the then chancellor of the exchequer that it would be illegal to mandate the allocation of LGPS funds for this purpose. But, curiously, the objective still made it to the government’s 2015 pooling document, albeit with the UK tag removed.

Given that Mr Osborne has long since departed and that asset allocation is regarded as definitively the responsibility of administering authorities, with infrastructure one of many illiquid assets from which to select, it seems pointless to include the take-up of any asset class within any future set of success measurements.

Going back to my success definition, where investors have full choice to invest cost-effectively and trust the pool with regard to manager selection, I think it is still very early days to make such a judgement.

Some pools have been very impressive in their start and have moved quickly to implement their mandate. With others, there is a sense that ‘slowly, slowly wins the race’, but with the ability to nimbly change tack in the event that a change of political leadership removes traction from the pooling project and might restore full discretion to administering authorities to manage their affairs under local autonomy, with pooling possibly an optional strategy. Who knows what could happen with a new prime minister, cabinet reshuffle and unknown future events arising from the UK exiting from the EU project?

As with any revolutionary or even evolutionary initiative, there is never going to be wholesale buyin across all protagonists. Without wanting to instilany degree of pessimism on the pooling mission, it has been commented that some faultlines have opened in the relationships between some administering authorities and their pools, as well as within individual pools themselves.

This could be looked upon as entirely customary in the ‘forming and storming’ stages of group development. Conversely, such fractures might also be regarded as seismic, with future potential for significant effect. It will require ongoing patience, full transparency and inclusion of all administering authorities involved in the decisionmaking processes, and timely and detailed communication. Also desirable is the continuation of a safe pair of hands at the tiller, although the current skilled political helmsman’s (Rishi Sunak’s) placing might be regarded as transitory, with a greater calling in the pipeline.

And, as with all entities, the organisational culture of the pools, which represents collective values, beliefs and principles and influences member interaction and ways of thinking and doing things, has a massive impact on the pooling outcome. How much have the administering authorities and their pools jointly built a culture, of which they can take enthusiastic ownership?

Before real progress can be made towards achieving the desired objectives of pooling, a pooling culture must be established. Such a thing is an intangible but when you walk into an HQ reception or a shareholder board with a formidable culture, it becomes so tangible you can ractically take a bite out of it. As Peter Drucker said: “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.”

So whether success is down to inspiration, perspiration, enthusiasm or perseverance, there is still a journey to embark on, still much detail to clarify and still much for the government to refine in terms of the need for a uniform approach and/or confirmation of the importance of local discretion reference the fiduciary responsibility for LGPS beneficiaries.

In terms of funding ratio improvements, total cost savings, net of fees investment performance and overall improved governance, we can achieve those objectives. If we’re walking down the right path and willing to keep walking, eventually we will make progress.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not Westminster City Council