Ministry revises asset pooling guidance in response to concerns

The government has revised its guidance on asset pooling following concerns raised by the industry, and now is poised to publish a further consultation.

Teresa Clay, head of local government pensions at the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, told delegates at last week’s LGC Pension Insight Symposium that she was “hopeful” the consultation would happen by the end of this month.

She said: “We have been working on a revised text of the guidance, taking account of all your comments. We’ve also drafted a consultation document, which sets out a summary of the responses that we have received and seeks to explain what will be in the guidance.

“Of course, we welcome absolutely all comments on the revised text. But I think you will see that we have listened hard and thought very carefully about your comments, and what is the right balance to strike between prescriptive and permissive, and what is the right balance to strike on all the detailed issues which are covered in the guidance.”

The latest consultation follows an initial sounding out of the industry between January and March, which saw the government receive 92 responses, she said, adding: “We’ve read them very carefully, and they have been extremely helpful.”

Ms Clay argued that concerns within the Local Government Pension Scheme that the guidance was overly prescriptive were potentially misplaced. Northern LGPS in May, for example, wrote to local government minister Rishi Sunak attacking the guidance as having “completely lost sight of the desired outcomes” of pooling.

The consultation had highlighted these concerns, said Ms Clay: “There was quite a strong body of opinion that parts of the guidance went too far. And also a strong body of opinion that parts of the guidance didn’t go far enough. So these things are always a balance, and we have to aim to strike the right balance. And of course we realise that there will always be differing opinions on that.”

But she emphasised that some of these fears could be misplaced. “There was also a number of responses that took parts of the guidance as being more prescriptive than they in fact are. I do want to draw attention to the hierarchy of requirements within the guidance,” she said

“There are some ‘musts’, there are some ‘shoulds’ – rather few ‘musts’ and quite a lot more ‘shoulds’ – which are still requirements under the guidance, but they are requirements that can be met in more than one way. And then there are also quite a few ‘mays’, which are simply pointing out that certain things are options. So I think, if it is read carefully, the guidance is a lot less prescriptive than some respondents thought it was.

“There was also quite a lot of comment about whether parts of the guidance properly reflected the different structures of the pools and their governance. And then there were a large number of comments essentially asking for clarification, or making suggestions for changes to the detailed requirements in the guidance,” Ms Clay added.

Ms Clay conceded the pooling process has been something of a learning process for the government as well as the industry, but that ministers were broadly very happy with the progress that had been made so far.

“There’s new governance and senior leadership in place, the pools are on track to make at least the savings that they originally promised to make. Just to remind you that is up to £2bn over the next 15 years, and in fact on what I’ve seen so far, I’ve been very optimistic that they will actually deliver significantly more savings, and quite possibly faster, than that,” she highlighted.

“We’re in a great place at the moment. And I think we can look forward to a future where the pools are delivering a really good service and value for money; they’re delivering that strong step-change in costs as well as in transparency,” she added.

While there was a “still a major challenge ahead” to complete the transition of assets, “our collective understanding – and I include in that within the department – has grown of pooling and its challenges, and the wider context of pooling,” she said.