Northern backs Silicon Valley move for more worker reps on boards

Northern LGPS has backed a campaign to have worker representatives on the board of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, at a time of growing activism among Silicon Valley employees.

Northern launched a responsible investment policy in January that made worker rights one of its main priorities when seeking to change behaviour at the companies in which it invests.

“Effective management of people is both a source of value creation and competitive advantage for companies and the right thing to do. So there is a shared interest between companies, their workforce and their investors in getting this right,” Cllr Gerald Cooney (Lab), the new chair of Northern LGPS, said soon after his appointment in May.

Cllr Cooney, vice-deputy of Greater Manchester Pension Fund and a member of Tameside MBC (the fund’s administering authority), replaced Paul Doughty, who had been interim chair since January following the death of former chair Ian Greenwood.

Northern said it plans to take a more active stance on worker rights and push for employee representation at the largest US tech companies.

“We invest in numerous companies where employees do have representation of this nature, and have no hesitation in supporting this proposal,” Cllr Cooney said.

“We hope that the Alphabet board will see the value in accepting the idea, and we are happy to support its employees in seeking epresentation,” he added.

The move by Northern has followed similar calls by local authority pension funds for social media networks to tighten controls on content following the killing of 51 people in March by a gunman in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The gunman livestreamed his actions to Facebook, with the video being spread across other social media networks as tech companies sought to remove it.

In the wake of that shooting LGC revealed in April that the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) and the Merseyside Pension Fund wanted the likes of Facebook, Google and Twitter to prevent livestreaming and spreading of “objectionable content”.

Paul Doughty (Lab), acting chair for LAPFF and chair for Merseyside, said: “The Christchurch shootings should be a wake-up call for social media companies.

“They must take urgent action to strengthen controls and prevent the transmission of objectionable content. This is needed to protect human life and also the reputations and long-term value of these companies.”