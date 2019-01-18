Northern LGPS chooses Doughty as chair

Northern LGPS has chosen Paul Doughty (Lab) as its new chair, replacing Ian Greenwood (Lab) after his death in November.

Cllr Doughty, a councillor at Wirral MBC, will add the role to his existing positions as chair of the Merseyside Pension Fund and acting chair of the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum.

Cllr Greenwood, latterly a councillor at Bradford City MDC, had also been the chair of the forum when he died, following a short illness.

Since then Northern LGPS has also rebranded, having been previously known as the Northern Pool.

“It’s a real privilege to be asked to take up this role,” Cllr Doughty said.

“Both Ian and his predecessor, Kieran Quinn, brought tremendous energy and commitment to this role and to the honourable aim of ensuring council workers enjoy a decent and dignified retirement.

“Northern LGPS is totally committed to remaining the most cost-effective and efficient pool in the local government pension scheme, underpinned by a simple but effective democratic governance structure.”