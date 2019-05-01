Pensions partnership chief resigns with immediate effect

The chief executive of the Local Pensions Partnership has resigned with immediate effect.

Susan Martin left LPP yesterday and has been replaced on an interim basis by Chris Rule, managing director and chief information officer at LPP’s investment management subsidiary, LPP Investments Ltd.

LPP provides administration and fund management to 17 local government, police and firefighter pension schemes. Ms Martin had headed up the organisation since its formation three years ago. Prior to that she was chief executive of the London Pensions Fund Authority, one of the founder members of LPP.

LPP chair Michael O’Higgins said: “We’d like to thank Susan for her significant contribution to the establishment and success of LPP and wish her the very best for the future.”