Pooling loss of sovereignty a 'psychological' transition

Local Government Pension Scheme fund managers need to accept – and learn to live with – the fact that asset pooling has led to the LGPS ceding a degree of sovereignty and independence in how it operates, a leading fund manager has said.

George Graham, fund director at South Yorkshire Pensions Authority, was speaking at a panel discussion on pooling at the LGC Pension Insight Symposium this week. He said: “Where any of us have signed up to whatever pool, we should have done that in the knowledge that pooling means we have to cede some sovereignty.

“Among the government’s drivers in going down the pooling road was to address what I call ‘Lambeth’s law’, which is that a local government pension fund will always change its fund managers at the wrong time. The bit I have added to that is ‘and far too often’. And that was one of the things the government wanted to address.

“Excluding members and officers in the [manager] selection process was an objective of government. Whether that is right or not, in a sense doesn’t really matter for us. What matters is that we have a process that works and delivers what we want it to do. So far, touch wood, the process has delivered for us,” Mr Graham added.

He also warned it was therefore important the LGPS makes a success of pooling not just for its own benefit, but that it was seen to be a success within the corridors of power.

“I think we’ve got to think about what is the objective not just that we are trying to deliver, but of those who oversee us. If we don’t tick all the things off on their list they are going to come back and start intervening and fiddling again, and the last thing we want is government to come back.

“You have got to trust the process and you have got to trust the people. You’ve got to recognise the sovereignty that you have ceded in being part of a pool,” he added.

This highlighted how pooling was therefore as much a psychological as a technical or process transition, Mr Graham suggested.

“If you go into it with the right mindset, you will make a success of it, however you structure the process. If you go in ultimately sceptical, you will have more conflict, and conflict in this process is unhelpful.”