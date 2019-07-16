Roundtable: Learning to thrive with pooling

From reducing costs and improving returns through to implementing ESG, how is pooling working out on the ground? An LGC roundtable, sponsored by Russell Investments, investigated.

Jill Davys, assistant director of investments, West Midlands Pension Fund

Andrien Meyers, head of treasury and pensions, Lambeth LBC

John Nestor (chair), non-executive director, LGPS Central

Anthony Parnell, treasury and pension investments manager, Carmarthenshire CC

Will Pearce, senior portfolio manager of multi-strategy, Russell Investments

Carolyn Tsalos, director of UK institutional, Russell Investments

It is well-recognised that LGPS pools have made exceptional progress in the past 18 months in making a reality of what has been a massive, systemic change for Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) funds and managers alike. Moreover, the pooling revolution is set to continue apace during this year, with many more assets launching within the new pooled authorised contractual scheme (ACS) structures.

Against this backdrop, and of course the wider volatile investment landscape, how can LGPS pools ensure – and continue to ensure – that their investment structures are delivering the best outcomes for their clients?

What ways and mechanisms can the LGPS use to reduce investment costs? What are best mechanisms within the new pooled landscape to be improving risk-adjusted returns? And, given the sector’s ongoing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, how can and should pools be implementing ESG most efficiently at plan level?

To try to answer these critical questions, and to consider progress on pooling more widely, LGC gathered together a high-level panel of LGPS fund managers and advisers, in association with Russell Investments. The roundtable discussion was opened by chair John Nestor, nonexecutive director of LGPS Central, who argued that the transition to pooling in terms of change was “probably the biggest in many a generation”.

He added: “So the focus, I sense, when representatives from pools get together, is that there’s a big focus on cost savings. But in reality, I think there’s a wider debate and concern that we don’t forsake all the possible investment creation for just focusing on one dimension. I think we’ve got to give more scrutiny to the fact that cost is one dimension, but also performance is very much a very key dimension of why we invest.”

In introductory comments to the roundtable debate, Carolyn Tsalos and Will Pearce, director of UK institutional and senior portfolio manager of multi-strategy respectively at Russell Investments, outlined how the firm had approached meeting the challenge of developing a structure to reduce investment costs while at the same time improving risk-adjusted returns and, crucially, balancing those two aims.

This was drawing on Russell Investments’ experience as a multi-manager, which has many overlaps in experience with the LGPS pools current project – not least, how to maximise risk-adjusted net-of-fee returns.

This is outlined in more detail on p27 but, in summary, Ms Tsalos argued that working hard on manager research and negotiating manager fee savings is a strong foundation. Additionally, as this foundation settles, pools may find further additional opportunities for cost reduction and improved risk management.

As she put it: “We, like many of the LGPS pools, have had a huge focus on costs, really trying to make sure that we can negotiate as hard as possible with the managers who can provide the alpha engine [generating excess returns] as part of the portfolios and aiming to ensure that we’re getting value for money.”

Ms Tsalos contextualised that, just in the way their multi-manager process had evolved significantly over time, considering other aspects of cost reduction and techniques designed to improve riskadjusted net-of-fee returns, she believes there is scope for LGPS pools to embark on a similar journey.

The session outlined a couple of techniques as food for thought among participants. Some of these could be characterised as a sort of second generation of running multi-manager portfolios. It was acknowledged, however, that the governance structures of every pool are different, and that the possibilities vary within different structures.

One example approach flagged to LGPS participants around the table was that of centralised trading within multimanager. This is something a few of the pools have considered as a future possibility. Just how receptive are managers to such a method, asked Mr Nestor. “How easy has it been to persuade managers to delegate that function?”

Mr Pearce admitted it had been a long process. “Maybe if we were having this conversation fi ve years ago it would have been different. Now it’s a relatively seamless approach; and it’s something managers understand. They can understand the logic from our perspective, and most of them are happy with it. Managers do understand that the buyers of their strategies want to access their alpha in this way – increasingly so.”

Ms Tsalos noted that they had been able to increase cost reductions through this approach – and therefore that it could be an area for pools to capture additional savings in the future too.

The panellists were keen, first, to understand more about Russell Investments’ experience in terms of hiring and combining managers within multi-manager portfolios.

Jill Davys, assistant director of investments at West Midlands Pension Fund, was considering the balance between the need for diversifi cation and scale required to achieve cost savings.

“One of the concerns I have [about pooling], rightly or wrongly, is that there’s increasing concentration in the hands of a smaller number of managers, as these pools are going for much larger mandates,” she said. “Therefore, there might be an opportunity cost, because you’re not able to access smaller, more nimble managers.” She was also curious about whether the Russell Investments approach had led to opportunities to include smaller managers.

In answer, Will Pearce agreed, there was no doubt that diversifi cation yielded advantages. “The real benefit of the multi-manager portfolio is that, if you’ve done your job well – identifying skilful managers ahead of time – the use of different managers and different styles is not costing you, in the return dimension, anything,” he said. This is the very type of consideration that has led to the implementation developments we are flagging for the LGPS to contemplate.

“You can think about the return you’ll get as the weighted average of the manager alphas through time. What you will enjoy, because of the diversifi cation benefits and the power of correlations, is lower risk than the simple weighted average.”

Another cost and implementation example discussed was around ‘positioning strategies’ that can give added freedom in multi-manager portfolios. While still ensuring that manager stock selection is the key driver in the portfolio, these techniques can be powerful in unshackling manager selection (using a regional specialist within a global fund for example) or indeed dampening volatility.

Mr Pearce then drew on the example of global equities. “MSCI World has, say, two-and-a-half thousand securities. It covers all of the world’s developed markets. It’s very possible – in fact it’s desirable – to have managers who are operating in, for example, US large cap value. And with that you can identify a manager who’s doing a great job in Japan growth, for example,” he pointed out.

“These are managers who are doing very distinct things in different parts of the market. And, if they’re doing their job very well, you’ll get the benefit of that in the return dimension. So I think there’s opportunities to really identify great specialists,” he added.

These sorts of opportunities were ones the Wales Pension Partnership was seeking to capitalise on, agreed Anthony Parnell, treasury and pension investments manager at Carmarthenshire CC (the pool’s host authority). He explained that the pool has appointed Russell Investments for a delegated portfolio assignment in one of its two global equity sub-funds.

“It’s called the Global Opportunities Fund and has got a blend of managers, some regional, some global. As a pool we’ve said we want this sub-fund to generate this amount of alpha for us. They go away and pick the managers for us that they think will do that,” said Mr Parnell. The result, after a couple of iterations, was seven managers.

Mr Parnell suggested the coming together of funds made it easier to explore different approaches, such as the one for the Global pportunities Fund. This went beyond simply thinking about innovation in increasing return or dampening risk to a mindset around the ethics of investment choices, an area in which more work was being done, he emphasised.

“As the eight funds in Wales, we’ve worked with the consultant that set up our system for pooling to develop a questionnaire for officers and the chairman of the pension committee about various aspects of environmental, social and governance (ESG),” Mr Parnell said.

The results are intended to inform an ESG policy for the entire pool. “The pool policy will be from the funds’ policies,” he said. “It’s not dictatorial; it’s bottom-up. So that’s the work we’re doing currently, which we probably wouldn’t have done if pooling hadn’t come into operation. Because the smaller you are, the more difficult it potentially is to prioritise that kind of area. The bigger you get with pooling, the more influence you may have on the managers.”

Mr Parnell added that he expected managers to sign up to a stewardship code and to the Principles for Responsible Investment, which is of course backed by the UN.

“It’s definitely developing into something more proactive, I think,” he said.

This was a point echoed by Andrien Meyers, head of treasury and pensions at Lambeth LBC. “For me, when we look at ESG it’s not just about going and saying, ‘I went and appointed this fabulous ESG manager for 10% of my portfolio; well done’. No, to me, it’s ensuring that ESG is there, at plan level, from start to finish,” he said.

“What do I mean by that? Right from what our beliefs are. So, incorporating that in your belief statement, right to (it might be) making an allocation to something like that. Or it might be a bigger ESG policy which says we might want the engagement route. It’s then replicating that in the procurement of that manager, albeit if that procurement might be done by the pool, by having some weighting in their RFPs [request for proposals] towards things like ESG.

“Then once that manager is appointed, it then means monitoring the ESG of that manager. We do this at Lambeth, giving them an ESG score to see how they are doing. And then, if they are not doing certain things, it’s working with them to deliver the beliefs that we have set out in our belief statement. Some funds might go: ‘OK, we don’t want any exposure to gambling shops,’ for example. But then you might look at a particular portfolio and go, actually, they have this particular betting shop in there that is doing more good than harm. For example, it might have something that says: ‘OK, if someone is becoming addicted to gambling online we automatically freeze their account and take them off’. So that’s actually doing more good than not being with them, right? So, it’s your defi nition of that.”

All the panellists agreed that not embracing ESG was fi nancially risky, but Ms Davys suggested that truly being able to assess the extent to which managers are embedding such an approach remained tricky. Improving data in this field would be one important step forward, she recommended. “At the moment, you can have a company that scores really highly with this particular data provider and then really low with a different provider,” she said.

Mr Pearce agreed, noting that this was an area in which Russell Investments had spent a meaningful amount of time. “We’re trying to use data better because, as you say, there are many providers out there and different ways of looking at these issues,” he said.

Perhaps the sector needed to acknowledge it was early days for the complex issue of ESG, the panel suggested. “I think we’ve got to recognise that this is something that we are only now fully embracing,” highlighted Mr Nestor. “We’re at early stages of this, and we’re just going to get better and better.”

The same was true, he argued, of pooling itself, which was seeing an increased focus on ESG and other developing areas. “Pooling only kicked off in 2018. My thought from where we are in LGPS Central and looking at some of the movement across the broader pools and the funds, is that we are very much at the beginning of the beginning,” Mr Nestor said.