Scottish LGPS hostile to pooling assets for pension funds

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
An LGC survey showed that local authority pension funds in Scotland are unconvinced by the model being implemented in England and Wales
Already have an account? Sign in