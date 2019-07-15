Simon Levell: Drive for diversity is the ‘REAL’ deal

When I was asked to take part in this LGC roundtable discussion around diversity, I was initially a little apprehensive. As I said at the event: “As a middle-aged white male wearing a blue suit and blue shirt, I’m not exactly flying the flag for diversity, but you can still be passionate about diversity even with that uniform.”

Capital Group Logo

What enticed me to be part of the discussion was that the focus on diversity across all industries, including asset management and local governments, has increased dramatically in recent years, but at Capital Group it has been part of our investment process for generations.

We believe that cognitive diversity and cultural diversity are inextricably linked. We seek to build investment teams composed of people who think about the world in different ways. To do that, you can’t just look at one factor – diversity is multi-faceted. In other words, it’s not just gender – it’s also academic background, ethnicity, where you come from, personality and temperament… the list goes on.

The financial services industry is falling behind. Women or minority-owned asset management firms exhibit strong returns yet they are dramatically under-represented in every asset class, according to a 2017 Knight Foundation Report. Only 20% of mutual funds globally have at least one female fund manager.

Diversity starts with leadership support and a deliberate approach. What makes it work overtime is a genuine organisational understanding that a diverse and inclusive business is one that will thrive. We have adopted the ‘REAL’ model (Recruit, Engage, Advance and Lead) to drive diversity and inclusion firm-wide. We realise we can’t just invest in recruitment or engagement to create tangible change; we need to develop our future leaders and set an example for the rest of the industry.

At Capital Group, our success depends on the ability of our portfolio management teams and investment professionals to reflect diverse perspectives to make good investment decisions. To do that, we must recruit, retain and help advance employees who reflect our diverse world.